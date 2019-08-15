Clearline Capital LP Lowered Its Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Position by $1.43 Million; Mendon Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its First Fndtn (FFWM) Holding by $2.80 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 50.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 204,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 201,971 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 406,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.11M market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.05. About 222,764 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip Sees 2Q Rev $182M-$188M; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Inc. Exits Magnachip Semiconductor; 12/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Delek Logistics Partners, LendingTree, KB Financial Group, MagnaChip Semiconductor, Lam; 01/05/2018 – MagnaChip Introduces Third-Generation 40-Nanometer Mobile OLED DDIC for Smartphone Displays Without Bezels; 22/05/2018 – Magnachip Semiconductor Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in First Fndtn Inc (FFWM) by 14.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 215,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27 million, down from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in First Fndtn Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $627.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 68,356 shares traded. First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) has declined 9.23% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FFWM News: 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 24/04/2018 – First Foundation 1Q EPS 23c; 24/04/2018 – FIRST FOUNDATION INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $34.3 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 32%; 08/05/2018 – First Foundation Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – First Foundation to Participate in D.A. Davidson’s 20th Annual FIG Summit and Financial Institutions Conference; 15/05/2018 – First Foundation to Participate in 19th Annual B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 02/05/2018 – First Foundation Presenting at Conference May 9; 16/05/2018 – First Foundation Presenting at Conference May 23; 20/03/2018 – First Foundation Launches Corporate Banking Offering; 21/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $191.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivo Corp by 372,087 shares to 484,229 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 171,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54M and $823.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 48,898 shares to 686,871 shares, valued at $17.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Southern Corp New (NASDAQ:LION) by 33,597 shares in the quarter, for a total of 881,616 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (Put) (NYSE:BK).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $24,785 activity. Rubin Diane M. had bought 1,000 shares worth $14,970 on Monday, July 29.