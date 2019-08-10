Clearline Capital LP Lowered Its Holding in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) as Share Price Declined; Tanaka Capital Management Increased Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $835,289 as Share Value Declined

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 347.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 469 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 604 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $913.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Said to Discuss Amazon Contract Fight With Trump (Video); 17/04/2018 – In Celebration of World Book Day, AmazonCrossing Aims to Connect One Million Readers with Kindle Books in Translation; 07/05/2018 – Amazon approach to UK grocery chain Waitrose last year failed, sources say; 16/04/2018 – Greenpeace says coral at Amazon mouth should bar Total oil drilling; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Comeback Bid Hurts Profit as It Chases Amazon (Correct); 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 22/05/2018 – Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Teams Up with Audible to Highlight Captivating Performances Meant to Be Heard; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – TO LAUNCH OPERATIONS AT FULFILLMENT CENTERS IN NORTH RANDALL AND MONROE BY END OF 2018, AND IN EUCLID IN 2019; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON SHOWS CORTANA OPENING ALEXA AT THE OFFICE

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by 34.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 19,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The hedge fund held 36,184 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, down from 55,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $88.76. About 248,105 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking; 15/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP VAC.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.40/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS RESPONDS TO REGULATORY APPROVAL QUESTION; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into ILG, Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation — ILG; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE TO BUY ILG TO CREATE A LEADING; 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $570.8 MLN VS $528.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – zipLogix™ to exhibit at the 2018 REALTORS® Trade Expo May 16-17 at the Marriott Wardman Park Hotel’s Exhibit Hall A; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts Marriott Vacations Worldwide, ILG Rtgs On Watch Neg; 16/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP VAC.N IN LEAD TO CLINCH MERGER DEAL WITH ILG INC ILG.O

Tanaka Capital Management Inc, which manages about $37.10M and $33.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,370 shares to 2,051 shares, valued at $574,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon Prime Day Smashes Record: 5 ETF Deals – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon: A Future ‘Storm-Resistant’ Growth Stock – Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How CVS Wants To Be Less Like A Pharmacy Chain And More Like Amazon – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Your Office Mailroom Isn’t Celebrating Prime Day – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Seeks FAA Approval For Its Prime Air Drone – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adi Cap Management Ltd Co has invested 1.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Foundry Prtn Ltd Company reported 456 shares. Manor Road Prtn Limited Liability Corporation owns 38,000 shares. Waratah Capital Advsr Limited holds 4.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 22,395 shares. Weitz Invest Mngmt invested in 15,500 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2.29% or 143,432 shares. Centre Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 12,980 shares or 6.01% of the stock. E&G Advsrs Lp reported 1,009 shares. M&T Savings Bank reported 0.82% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 142,702 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. S R Schill reported 1,578 shares stake. London Of Virginia accumulated 320 shares. Stevens LP has 1.17% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,408 shares. Condor Cap Mngmt has invested 0.48% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aperio Group Inc Lc reported 269,223 shares or 2.07% of all its holdings.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $334,785 activity.

More notable recent Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Downtrodden Stocks to Fish From the Bottom – Investorplace.com” on January 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Marriott Vacations’ Big Acquisition Is Still Weighing on Its Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Marriott Moves to Put Airbnb in Its Place – Motley Fool” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Downgrades Hilton Grand Vacations After Q2 Print, Says Stock In ‘Penalty Box’ – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc by 38,644 shares to 75,331 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 171,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,095 shares, and has risen its stake in International Game Technolog.