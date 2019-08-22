Clearline Capital LP Lifted Its Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Stake by $5.07 Million as Stock Value Declined; Holder Snow Capital Management LP Boosted Apple (AAPL) Stake

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 314.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 422,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 556,710 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95M, up from 134,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $425.25M market cap company. The stock increased 4.68% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $11.19. About 413,202 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.10; 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Annual Meeting 2018; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION: CMS INCLUDED ZILRETTA FOR HCPCS J CODE; 26/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results From Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Admin of ZILRETTA; 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Financial Officer; 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss $137.5M; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Uniq; 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Fincl Officer; 08/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.10

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 71.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 109,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 261,185 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.61 million, up from 152,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $212.64. About 21.56 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/04/2018 – SlashGear: Apple looking to make significant Siri improvements, hints hiring spree; 20/04/2018 – Facebook and Apple Embody New Tech Divide — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O SAYS IT PLANS TO USE DRONE TESTS IN NORTH CAROLINA TO IMPROVE APPLE MAPS BY CAPTURING AERIAL IMAGES – COMPANY STATEMENT; 24/05/2018 – Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones; 17/05/2018 – Leading names include Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Time Warner. Apple this year fell from eighth to 18th on the list; 24/05/2018 – Apple Partners With Volkswagen to Develop Self-Driving Vehicles -New York Times; 26/03/2018 – Golden Apple Surprises Remarkable Teachers with Prestigious Award for Excellence in Teaching; 03/04/2018 – Watchmakers Show Off Survival Tools for an Apple Age at Baselworld; 21/05/2018 – KONICA MINOLTA ACQUIRES MACPROFESSIONALS, THE APPLE PLATFORM EXPERTS; 20/05/2018 – Phone Reviews: Report: Apple Developing AR/VR Headset with 8K Resolution Per-eye Slated for 2020 According to a report by CNET,

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $225,372 activity. 2,317 Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares with value of $25,136 were bought by Clayman Michael D.. The insider COLELLA SAMUEL D bought $21,480. On Thursday, May 23 MERRIFIELD C ANN bought $101,120 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) or 8,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold FLXN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 32.53 million shares or 4.68% less from 34.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Century Companies reported 168,828 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Commerce Lc has 1.36M shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Parkside Financial Bank Trust holds 280 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company has 221,000 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0% or 47,100 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gagnon Securities Ltd Liability Co holds 1.87% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) or 688,271 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Charles Schwab holds 0% or 187,896 shares. 36,753 were accumulated by Kerrisdale Advisers Lc. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc owns 84,284 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tpg Group Inc Holding (Sbs) Advisors reported 936,507 shares. 11,750 are owned by Marathon Capital Mgmt. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 47,851 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 21,742 shares.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 272,935 shares to 246,512 shares, valued at $2.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) by 19,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,184 shares, and cut its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX).

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 54,351 shares to 400,528 shares, valued at $44.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 184,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Com owns 7.65M shares. E&G Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Botty Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 621 shares. Flow Traders Us Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 4.83M were accumulated by Voya Invest Lc. Geode Cap Limited accumulated 61.06M shares or 3% of the stock. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1.71M shares. Moreover, Brinker has 0.74% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Greatmark Inv Ptnrs holds 5.21% or 86,922 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs owns 1.03 million shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Huntington Commercial Bank has invested 1.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 584,644 are owned by Westwood. Tealwood Asset Management holds 10,518 shares. Adage Prns Gru Incorporated Lc stated it has 2.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Community Bancorporation Na has 3.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).