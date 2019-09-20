Clearline Capital LP Lifted Its Brunswick (BC) Holding by $4.25 Million as Valuation Declined; Carlson Capital LP Lowered Stake in Facebook (FB) by $1.52 Million as Share Price Rose

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 257.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 94,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 131,123 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.02M, up from 36,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $52.57. About 407,295 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE ESTIMATED TO INCREASE IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Life Fitness Appoints New CMO and VP, Global Customer Experience & Service; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick 21.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY EPS OF $0.91; 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/03/2018 – Life Fitness Launches Digital Ventures Group; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP SAYS NARROWING RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS OF DILUTED EPS, AS ADJUSTED, TO $4.50 TO $4.65; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q EPS 91c; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 7,855 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 324,558 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $62.64 million, down from 332,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $545.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $189.08. About 12.83M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 12/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced his second day of grilling from lawmakers in Washington on Wednesday; 10/04/2018 – It’s the first of two congressional hearings for the Facebook founder and CEO; 01/05/2018 – Facebook users will soon be able to opt out of one of Facebook’s key data gathering practices: Its collection and use of people’s web browsing history, which the company uses to sell targeted ads. #F8; 10/05/2018 – UK parliamentary committee summons former Cambridge Analytica boss; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Sun: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 07/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS INTRODUCING VIDEO CHAT IN MESSENGER LITE; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg: Data-Access Restriction ‘to Prevent Other Kinds of Abuse’; 10/04/2018 – Spectrum News Austin: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says company is working with special counsel Robert Mueller in; 02/05/2018 – The Courier-Mail: #BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica to close down after Facebook data breach controversy; 04/05/2018 – Facebook Considers Ad-Free, Subscription Version: Report — Barron’s Blog

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.59B for 24.37 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59 billion and $6.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Four Corners Ppty Tr Inc by 248,470 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $27.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT) by 42,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,731 shares, and has risen its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset owns 77,436 shares for 2.83% of their portfolio. Hbk Investments LP has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Finemark Bancorp owns 8,275 shares. Bogle Inv Mgmt Ltd Partnership De owns 0.16% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 10,900 shares. American Economic Planning Group Inc Adv accumulated 1,481 shares. Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.32% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 261,574 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Hhr Asset Limited Liability accumulated 291,826 shares or 4.21% of the stock. Bb&T Limited Liability Corporation owns 285,168 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Regis Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 26,928 shares. Massachusetts-based Dakota Wealth Management has invested 0.16% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cognios Cap Limited Com holds 7,443 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Partners Ltd Com reported 0.41% stake. Strategic Fin holds 0.6% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 23,523 shares. 47,252 were reported by Welch Prns Limited Liability New York.

