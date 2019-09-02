Clearline Capital LP Increased Microstrategy (MSTR) Holding by $1.50 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Olstein Capital Management LP Decreased Its Stake by $936,000

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 38,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, down from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 13/03/2018 – CafeX Extends CRMs Power with New Release of Live Assist for Microsoft Dynamics 365; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 11/04/2018 – YI Technology Announces Microsoft Azure Integration Plans; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 10,406 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The hedge fund held 71,486 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, up from 61,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $143.29. About 129,069 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 27C; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking; 18/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Further Transforms Visual Data Discovery with MicroStrategy 10.11™; 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Engagement Provider Vibes Embeds MicroStrategy to Help Companies Increase Return on Marketing; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in MicroStrategy; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q Rev $123M; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $260,262 activity.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 272,935 shares to 246,512 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 118,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,405 shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 9,000 shares to 127,000 shares, valued at $6.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Caremark Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

