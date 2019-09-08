Clearline Capital LP Holding in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) Lowered by $1.77 Million as Share Value Declined; Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Share Price Rose While Guardian Capital LP Decreased Holding

Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 6,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 123,289 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.70 million, down from 130,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $201.12. About 2.04 million shares traded or 13.67% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – CO, JAPANTAXI CO WITH KDDI CORP AND ACCENTURE, HAVE DEVELOPED TAXI DISPATCH SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT PREDICTS DEMAND FOR TAXI SERVICES; 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Beats Profit And Revenue Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to AI to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE, A 10% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by 34.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp analyzed 19,022 shares as the company's stock declined 3.42% . The hedge fund held 36,184 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, down from 55,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $100.48. About 319,187 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500.

Analysts await Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 46.48% or $0.66 from last year’s $1.42 per share. VAC’s profit will be $88.33 million for 12.08 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual EPS reported by Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gms Inc by 260,677 shares to 359,516 shares, valued at $5.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.08 billion for 29.40 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 103,897 shares to 599,876 shares, valued at $18.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.