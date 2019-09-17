Clearline Capital LP Holding in Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Has Increased by $4.25 Million as Share Price Declined; Guidewire Software (GWRE) Shareholder Marsico Capital Management Has Increased Position

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 15,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 70,678 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.17 million, up from 55,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $106.64. About 479,173 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 63.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 353,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 910,542 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.20M, up from 556,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.83M market cap company. It closed at $14.56 lastly. It is down 56.61% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS NAMES DAVID ARKOWITZ AS CFO; 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Annual Meeting 2018; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA(R) (triamcinolone Acetonide Extended-Release Injectable Suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Fincl Officer; 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss $137.5M; 06/03/2018 – FLEXION: ZILRETTA DATA SHOWS POTENTIAL TO PROVIDE PAIN RELIEF; 08/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.10; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Uniq; 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss/Shr $4.16

