Clearline Capital LP Holding in Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Boosted by $5.07 Million as Share Value Declined; Sns Financial Group Has Trimmed Its Stake in Honeywell Intl (HON) by $521,716 as Shares Rose

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 314.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 422,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 556,710 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95 million, up from 134,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $499.20 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.1. About 715,445 shares traded or 22.90% up from the average. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 08/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics FY Loss/Shr $4.16; 06/03/2018 – FLEXION: ZILRETTA DATA SHOWS POTENTIAL TO PROVIDE PAIN RELIEF; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results From Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Admin of ZILRETTA; 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Acad; 15/03/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA(R) (triamcinolone Acetonide Extended-Release Injectable Suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.10; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics: Average Time to Second ZILRETTA Admin Was More Than 16 Weeks; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS ZILRETTA RECOMMENDED BY CMS; 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Fincl Officer

Sns Financial Group Llc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 16.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc sold 3,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 17,259 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, down from 20,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $170.37. About 4.45 million shares traded or 85.40% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 06/03/2018 Honeywell Partners With Global Logistics Provider Kuehne + Nagel To Bring New Innovations To Supply Chain Customers; 09/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl Homes Business on Track to Spin Later This Yr Into a Standalone, Publicly Traded Co; 26/03/2018 – Honeywell Provides Flight Operators With High-Speed Connectivity At A Low Cost With New Satellite Communications Systems; 09/04/2018 – Honeywell’s New Satcom System Brings Worldwide Voice And Data Connectivity To Cockpit And Cabin; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 23/05/2018 – Cureton Midstream To Use Honeywell Connected Plant To Improve Reliability Of Gas Processing; 17/04/2018 – HONEYWELL- ENTERED CONTRACT TO ENROLL 12 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL AVIONICS PROTECTION PLAN AND ANOTHER 9 AIRCRAFT INTO HONEYWELL MECHANICAL PROTECTION PLAN; 03/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS INTRODUCES NEW INTELLIGENT WEARABLES FOR INDUSTRIAL FIELD WORKERS; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corp invested in 71,555 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Gsa Capital Prns Llp holds 0.04% or 2,384 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Partners (Us) Lp has invested 0.47% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Tru Of Oklahoma has 0% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 30,315 shares. Washington Tru owns 85,469 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Bryn Mawr has invested 1.39% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Scott And Selber Inc has 2.02% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). South Texas Money Mngmt reported 16,032 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 44,529 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Menora Mivtachim Hldg Ltd holds 479,360 shares or 2.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Iberiabank has 0.71% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 38,776 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests Inc holds 0.81% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 75,893 shares. Ballentine Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,329 shares. Paragon Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.15% or 1,950 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 5,000 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 21.19 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17M and $455.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 1,852 shares to 7,643 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 32,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FB).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $225,372 activity. $25,136 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares were bought by Clayman Michael D.. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $27,627 was bought by Arkowitz David. COLELLA SAMUEL D bought $21,480 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold FLXN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 32.53 million shares or 4.68% less from 34.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zweig accumulated 0.12% or 84,683 shares. Parkside Bancshares Tru holds 0% or 280 shares. Kingdon Mgmt Limited Liability invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 10,158 shares. Rhenman And Ptnrs Asset Management owns 117,265 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 56,200 shares. Amer Financial Gru owns 317,700 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Wasatch Advisors Incorporated owns 1.02 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company stated it has 1,400 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky owns 12,814 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Marathon Mgmt accumulated 11,750 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp, Maine-based fund reported 498,408 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $191.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 204,430 shares to 201,971 shares, valued at $1.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 90,882 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,016 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).