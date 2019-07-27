Clearline Capital LP Has Trimmed Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) Holding by $1.77 Million as Shares Rose; Mastercard (MA) Holder Cohen Lawrence B Has Boosted Position

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by 34.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 19,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 36,184 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, down from 55,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $101.25. About 262,118 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 17.02% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP – REAFFIRMED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 14/05/2018 – Noble Investment Group Acquires Residence Inn by Marriott Tampa Downtown; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport — Westshore; 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $570.8 MLN VS $528.3 MLN; 01/05/2018 – CHICAGO MARRIOTT SUITES O’HARE OFFERS A “SUITE SUMMER WEEKEND GETAWAY”; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS HAS $2.5 BILLION COMMITTED BRIDGE FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – Marriott Vacations 1Q Adj EPS $1.39; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Anthony Scott, Ikyta J. Scott and Frenchman’s

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 38.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 2,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,416 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, up from 5,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $282.07. About 2.52 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD CFO MARTINA HUND-MEJEAN COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Effective Tax Rate 17.3%; 18/04/2018 – Mastercard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln National Corp owns 6,743 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. American Asset Mgmt holds 1,900 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.29% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Moreover, King Wealth has 1.19% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 16,133 shares. Wespac Ltd Llc accumulated 1,914 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 1,355 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 370 are held by Cohen Steers. Hl Services Ltd accumulated 16,649 shares. 3,485 are owned by Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp. Davenport & Co Limited reported 349,991 shares stake. 449 were accumulated by Nuwave Inv Ltd. Schwerin Boyle Cap Mgmt reported 136,530 shares stake. Harvey Inv Co Ltd Co stated it has 1.5% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). South Dakota Council stated it has 60,500 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Permit Limited Company owns 0.65% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 5,875 shares.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa And Mastercard: 2 Stocks, 1 Superior Business Model – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Mastercard and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard Is Ready To Capitalize On Cashless Trend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “What Do Distributed Ledger Technologies Offer To Visa And Mastercard? – Forbes” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,369 shares to 15,176 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,456 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 89 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 36.93 million shares or 3.50% less from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd holds 0% or 4,103 shares in its portfolio. Affinity Invest Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 5,324 shares. Argent Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 6,917 shares in its portfolio. Gru Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 108,313 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 8,368 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 13,000 shares. City Holdg invested in 373 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 210,157 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc reported 127,049 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 30,742 shares stake. Waratah owns 304,739 shares for 3.01% of their portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.02% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) or 4.44M shares. Eaton Vance Management invested in 0.01% or 39,118 shares. Moreover, Jump Trading Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 2,163 shares.

More notable recent Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Xylem, Integer, Medpace, Comstock Resources, Marriott Vacations Worldwide, and Big 5 Sporting Goods â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stockholders of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and ILG approve merger – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.