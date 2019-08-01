Clearline Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Holding in Micron Technology (MU) by $4.86 Million; As Metlife Com (MET) Share Value Rose, Smithbridge Asset Management Has Cut Position

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife Inc Com (MET) by 65.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc sold 16,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 8,864 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 25,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $49.42. About 6.13M shares traded or 38.63% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – METLIFE REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP CHANGES; 20/03/2018 – Fitch Rates MetLife’s Preferred Stock Issuance ‘BBB’; 20/04/2018 – METLIFE NAMES SUSAN GREENWELL HEAD GLOBAL GOVERNMENT RELATIONS; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtim; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS EXPECTS FEDEX TRANSFER DEAL TO CLOSE ON MAY 10; 02/05/2018 – Lucens Group appoints former MetLife executive as President & Chief Operating Officer; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Operating Revenue $15.15B; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s withdraws General American Life’s Aa3 financial strength rating on merger into Metropolitan Tower Life; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Asia Total Adjusted Earnings Up 11%; 29/05/2018 – MetLife Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 82.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp analyzed 118,559 shares as the company's stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 24,405 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 142,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $49.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.42% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $44.89. About 34.49M shares traded or 17.74% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 10,406 shares to 71,486 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xerox Corp by 73,380 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Stars Group Inc.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga" on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Micron: Comparing Inventory, Shipments And ASPs With Competitors – Seeking Alpha" published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Micron Technology Now #112 Largest Company, Surpassing Marsh & McLennan Companies – Nasdaq" on July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56 million for 27.37 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc, which manages about $174.53M and $166.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB) by 7,870 shares to 16,982 shares, valued at $740,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.