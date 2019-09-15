Clearline Capital LP Has Trimmed Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Stake by $403,488; Stock Value Declined; Goodhaven Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Federated Investors Pa (FII) by $2.04 Million

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc Pa (FII) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc sold 63,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 134,611 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38 million, down from 198,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Federated Investors Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $33.02. About 615,955 shares traded or 1.05% up from the average. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors Agrees to Acquire Majority Interest in London-Based Integrated ESG Manager Hermes Investment Management From BT Pension Scheme; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 06/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q EPS 60C, EST. 65C; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Ares Management; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – MONEY MARKET ASSETS WERE $265.9 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $20.7 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Foxconn has signaled previously that FII will launch projects in areas including smart manufacturing, industrial internet, cloud computing, and fifth-generation wireless technologies; 12/03/2018 – Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund Declares Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Federated Investors Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FII); 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S FIXED-INCOME ASSETS WERE $62.3 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $10.5 BLN

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 56.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 22,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 16,920 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $315,000, down from 39,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. It closed at $20.51 lastly. It is up 51.22% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 21/05/2018 – HERON RESOURCES LTD HRR.AX – AWARDS KEY TAILINGS MINING CONTRACTS; 11/04/2018 – Mylan: Acquired Global Marketing Rights for a Fast-Acting Meloxicam as Non-Narcotic Analgesic; 28/03/2018 – Heron’s Woodlawn Project on Track for Year-end Commissioning; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 10/04/2018 – FDA: Warning Letter – Blue Heron Bakery; 15/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – HERON SAYS WOODLAWN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR YEAR END COMMISSIONING; 08/05/2018 – Heron’s G2 Lens Delivers Strong Metallurgical Results; 19/03/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – NDA FILING FOR HTX-011 TARGETED FOR H2 2018; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3% of Heron Therapeutics

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $204.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 470,609 shares to 558,924 shares, valued at $4.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conduent Inc by 484,259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Analysts await Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.61 earnings per share, down 24.49% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.49 per share. After $-0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Heron Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold FII shares while 85 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 74.82 million shares or 0.12% less from 74.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rodgers Brothers stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Stifel Corp reported 24,290 shares. Td Asset invested 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 14,491 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 41,836 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) or 23 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 312,535 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Australia, a Australia-based fund reported 33,700 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Eaton Vance Management stated it has 25,812 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 65,720 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prospector Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.94% or 436,200 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP accumulated 173 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Inv Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 65,526 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 13,409 shares.

