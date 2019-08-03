Clearline Capital LP Has Trimmed Flex LTD (FLEX) Stake by $2.46 Million as Stock Declined; Stevens Capital Management LP Decreased Its Open Text (OTEX) Holding by $920,436 as Stock Value Rose

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 62.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 24,222 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The hedge fund held 14,643 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $563,000, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.58% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $38.76. About 1.46 million shares traded or 112.66% up from the average. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Open Text’s Prpsd US$1B Term Loan ‘BBB-‘ (RR: ‘1’); 02/04/2018 – Open Text Names Madhu Ranganathan CFO; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 02/04/2018 – MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CFO; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Rev $685.9M; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 62C; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 52.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 272,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 246,512 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 519,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.74. About 4.02M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 26/04/2018 – Flex Ltd Sees 1Q Rev $6.3B-$6.7B; 19/03/2018 – Flex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Flex Ltd. (FLEX); 16/05/2018 – Flex Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 25/04/2018 – Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market Forecasts 2018-2022 – Low Dependence on Import Oil is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Investor Class Action Filed Against Flex Ltd. – FLEX; 26/03/2018 – Flex to Divest Multek’s China Operations to Multi-Fineline Electronix Inc. (“MFLEX”); 22/03/2018 – Flex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Army Selects BAE Systems to Develop Missile Warning System for Aircraft; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Flex Ltd. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 9,

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 10,406 shares to 71,486 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stars Group Inc by 21,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 179,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking reported 0.01% stake. Aperio Group Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 0.03% or 8.43M shares. The New Jersey-based Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd Co has invested 0.34% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Clifford Swan Counsel Limited Company owns 94,160 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Cibc Financial Bank Usa has invested 0.03% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Lateef LP stated it has 0.1% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Lowe Brockenbrough Co holds 15,750 shares. Bailard Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) for 136,138 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 135 shares in its portfolio. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 6.42M shares. Parametrica Management Ltd holds 0.35% or 16,527 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Factory Mutual Insurance Comm has invested 0.41% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Charles Schwab Invest Inc has 588,152 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.3% invested in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Enphase Energy (ENPH) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Flex Ltd. Are Plummeting Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 26, 2018.

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FLEX’s profit will be $118.38M for 11.67 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 155.56% EPS growth.