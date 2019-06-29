Clearline Capital LP Has Raised Its Stake in Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) by $5.07 Million; As Packaging Amer (PKG) Shares Declined, Mrj Capital Has Upped Its Holding

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $95.32. About 3.03M shares traded or 247.24% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 314.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 422,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.62% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 556,710 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.95M, up from 134,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $467.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.68% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $12.3. About 389,089 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 52.47% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.8% of Flexion Therapeutics; 04/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS ZILRETTA RECOMMENDED BY CMS; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics: 74% of Patients Received Second Admin of ZILRETTA Between Weeks 16 and 24; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 06/03/2018 – FLEXION: ZILRETTA DATA SHOWS POTENTIAL TO PROVIDE PAIN RELIEF; 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.10; 08/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.10; 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Fincl Officer; 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.6M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Flexion Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLXN)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold FLXN shares while 26 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 32.53 million shares or 4.68% less from 34.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 1.44 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Crow Point Prns Ltd Company invested in 17,379 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Vanguard Group holds 0% or 1.70M shares. Macquarie Group reported 69,379 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0% or 10,154 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd holds 36,753 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Capital Investors, California-based fund reported 2.51 million shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). 47,700 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. 117,265 are held by Rhenman And Prtnrs Asset. Jpmorgan Chase And Comm owns 135,494 shares. Bb&T Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 27,100 shares stake. Deutsche Bankshares Ag invested in 226,226 shares or 0% of the stock. Swiss Comml Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 55,211 shares. Bamco Ny has 0.04% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) for 675,000 shares.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $191.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 90,882 shares to 10,016 shares, valued at $557,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) by 19,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,184 shares, and cut its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX).

Since January 3, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $104,571 activity. On Thursday, January 3 Bodick Neil sold $9,221 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) or 746 shares. The insider Arkowitz David bought $27,627. KELLEY SCOTT had sold 622 shares worth $7,688 on Thursday, January 3. MERRIFIELD C ANN had bought 8,000 shares worth $101,120. Levine Mark S. also sold $9,072 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares. Clayman Michael D. also bought $50,009 worth of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) on Tuesday, March 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Investments holds 157,300 shares. Naples Advsr Lc stated it has 38,052 shares. 10,176 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Incorporated. Shell Asset Mngmt Communications owns 40,397 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Dumont & Blake Inv Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2,045 shares. Advisors Asset owns 7,385 shares. Arrow Corporation owns 625 shares. 330,440 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 2,332 shares. Iridian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Ct reported 51,169 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 196,536 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 50,859 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.19% or 197,329 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Ltd Co reported 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG).