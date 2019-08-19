Clearline Capital LP Has Lowered Position in Flex LTD (FLEX) by $2.46 Million; As Schlumberger LTD Com (SLB) Shares Declined, Essex Investment Management Co Has Increased by $2.37 Million Its Position

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (SLB) by 3836.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 55,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 56,448 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 1,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.06B market cap company. The stock increased 4.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $34.03. About 5.10 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 52.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 272,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 246,512 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 519,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.05. About 2.95M shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FLEX News: 29/05/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS; 12/03/2018 – Introducing Twilio Flex: The Future of the Contact Center; 20/03/2018 – FDA: Merit Medical Systems, Inc.- Custom Dialysis Kit CF-4230 Without Gel, which includes Flex-Neck® Classic Peritoneal; 26/03/2018 – Top Factors Driving the Global Automotive Flex Fuel Engine Market | Technavio; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel; 14/03/2018 – FDA: Zimmer Biomet, Inc.- NEXGEN LPS-FLEX PRECOAT FEMORAL SIZE E-LT This device is indicated for patients with severe knee; 19/03/2018 – Flex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – U.S. Army Selects BAE Systems to Develop Missile Warning System for Aircraft; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Synthes, Inc.- Flex Arm Product Usage: The Synthes Flex Arm is a component of the Synthes Minimally Invasive Su; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Ingenuity Flex – Model no. 728317, Computed Tomography X-Ray system Product Usage

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.34% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Shelton Cap Mngmt has invested 0.21% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). North Star Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 18,173 shares. Glynn Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 24,803 shares. Proffitt & Goodson accumulated 0.06% or 5,451 shares. Sentinel Tru Lba holds 6,152 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Meritage Port has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Dakota Wealth Mngmt has 0.31% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sigma Invest Counselors holds 23,199 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Country Trust Retail Bank, Illinois-based fund reported 453,973 shares. Van Den Berg Management I invested 5.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Berkshire Asset Limited Com Pa owns 0.79% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 212,924 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management Co stated it has 53,451 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Ser has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Maryland-based Marathon Capital has invested 0.27% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27 million and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guardant Health Inc Com by 13,637 shares to 6,949 shares, valued at $533,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc Com N by 29,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,153 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc Com (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $191.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 10,406 shares to 71,486 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Game Technolog by 384,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 522,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLEX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 470.93 million shares or 0.35% more from 469.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth Inc invested 0% in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Victory Cap Mgmt reported 20.48M shares. California Employees Retirement System, California-based fund reported 900,597 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Lc invested in 0.01% or 10,040 shares. Asset One Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). 19,930 are owned by Us National Bank De. Creative Planning owns 142,513 shares. Howe And Rusling reported 103 shares. S&T Financial Bank Pa reported 1.44% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 134,140 shares. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership owns 111,001 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Advisory Ser Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). Pzena Mngmt Lc has 9.45M shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking holds 409,361 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 20.54 million were accumulated by Glenview Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation.

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FLEX’s profit will be $118.39M for 10.92 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 155.56% EPS growth.