Clearline Capital LP Has Lowered Its Magnachip Semiconductor (MX) Position by $1.43 Million; Highwoods Properties (HIW) Holder Adelante Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $6.00 Million as Share Price Rose

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (MX) by 50.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 204,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The hedge fund held 201,971 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, down from 406,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 223,852 shares traded. MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) has declined 1.34% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MX News: 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q EPS 8c; 14/05/2018 – Earn 7.5% Yield To Maturity With MagnaChip Semiconductor 2021 Bonds; 19/03/2018 – MagnaChip Offers Automotive-Grade 0.18 micron BCD Process Technology with up to 100V Operation Voltage; 30/04/2018 – MagnaChip 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 14/05/2018 – K2 Principal Buys New 2.5% Position in Magnachip Semiconductor; 15/05/2018 – Shannon River Management Buys 1% of Magnachip Semiconductor; 14/05/2018 – MagnaChip and YMC to Offer Cost Effective 0.13 micron Multiple-Time Programmable (MTP) IP Solutions

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) by 17.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 130,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% . The hedge fund held 882,822 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.30M, up from 752,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Highwoods Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 580,287 shares traded. Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has declined 6.15% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HIW News: 19/04/2018 – Highwoods Declares Quarterly Dividends

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 22 investors sold HIW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 94.60 million shares or 1.55% more from 93.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Raymond James Associate has invested 0% of its portfolio in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Moreover, Secor Advsr LP has 0.42% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) for 43,929 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 1,727 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Advsr Lc reported 32,117 shares. 23,628 are held by Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company. American Intl Gp holds 206,524 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ent Financial has invested 0% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Metropolitan Life Ins reported 9,305 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) or 70,315 shares. 1.17M were reported by Northern Corp. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The reported 168,749 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund stated it has 5,700 shares. Moreover, Art Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW). Principal Grp Incorporated Inc stated it has 716,481 shares.

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield Plc by 70,526 shares to 727,824 shares, valued at $12.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Retail Opportunity Investmen (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 26,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 653,710 shares, and cut its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold MX shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 22.24 million shares or 0.69% less from 22.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 23,445 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset accumulated 8,506 shares or 0% of the stock. Silverback Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 500,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 3.01M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability holds 0% or 241,265 shares in its portfolio. Cohen Cap Mngmt accumulated 340,933 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 82,010 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) or 10,873 shares. Arrowstreet Lp has invested 0% in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada accumulated 566 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Tru Corp holds 12,180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, D E Shaw Inc has 0% invested in MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE:MX) for 487,920 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership stated it has 25,561 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 62,697 shares. Davenport And Comm Limited Co holds 107,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 10,406 shares to 71,486 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 422,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc.