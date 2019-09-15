Clearline Capital LP Has Increased Its Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) Position by $4.25 Million; American Airls Group (AAL) Holder Goodhaven Capital Management Lifted Stake

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) by 63.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 353,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 910,542 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.20M, up from 556,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Flexion Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.99. About 561,982 shares traded. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has declined 56.61% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FLXN News: 07/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Names David Arkowitz as Chief Fincl Officer; 08/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.6M; 05/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on The Habit Restaurants, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, The Carlyle Group, Flexion Therapeut; 07/05/2018 – FLEXION THERAPEUTICS INC – ARKOWITZ SUCCEEDS FREDERICK DRISCOLL; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics: Average Time to Second ZILRETTA Admin Was More Than 16 Weeks; 04/05/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Announces ZILRETTA(R) (triamcinolone Acetonide Extended-Release Injectable Suspension) Recommended for Unique J Code by CMS; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.8% of Flexion Therapeutics; 26/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics Presents Updated Results from Clinical Trial Evaluating Repeat Administration of ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at Osteoarthritis Research Society International World Congress; 06/03/2018 – FLEXION: ZILRETTA DATA SHOWS POTENTIAL TO PROVIDE PAIN RELIEF; 24/04/2018 – Flexion Therapeutics to Present Data on ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension) at the Acad

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 11.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 25,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 241,925 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.89M, up from 216,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.95. About 2.31 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 04/05/2018 – SKYWEST DECLINES ON NEWS AAL WILL END DEAL WITH EXPRESSJET UNIT; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Passenger Rev Per ASM 14.40 Cents, Up 3%; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES AAL.O ‘WAS SHOCKED’ TO LEARN OF DOT AUDIT OF FAA OVERSIGHT OF ITS MAINTENANCE; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Capacity Up 2.3%; 10/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – CONSOLIDATED CASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS IS EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.0 PERCENT IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – AAL CANCELS ALL EAGLE REGIONAL FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S JFK TODAY; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PRASM 14.40 CENTS VS 13.98 CENTS; 15/05/2018 – AAL: PREMIUM ECONOMY TO BE ON ALL WIDEBODIES BY 2Q 2019; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.00 TO $6.00 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 07/03/2018 – Brazil Senate approves Open Skies agreement with the U.S

Since May 23, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $175,363 activity. COLELLA SAMUEL D bought $21,480 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $101,120 was made by MERRIFIELD C ANN on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $25,136 were bought by Clayman Michael D..

Investors sentiment is 1.49 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 15 investors sold FLXN shares while 24 reduced holdings. only 16 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 30.64 million shares or 5.82% less from 32.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.02% or 96,784 shares. Kingdon Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.12% or 928,924 shares. Tpg Gp Hldgs (Sbs) owns 936,507 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 74,949 were accumulated by Citigroup. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) accumulated 0% or 72 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 46,600 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 24,481 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 52,000 shares in its portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada owns 356,967 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Northern Trust Corp has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Virginia-based Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Blackrock Inc reported 0% in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN). Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 22,365 shares. Moreover, Gagnon Secs Limited Company has 2% invested in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $204.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 92,952 shares to 109,019 shares, valued at $1.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 22,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,920 shares, and cut its stake in Stars Group Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 50 investors sold AAL shares while 150 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 340.27 million shares or 0.70% more from 337.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement owns 33,793 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Financial Ser Advsrs accumulated 22,532 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The reported 368,949 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 156,333 shares. J Goldman Company LP owns 71,964 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 22,875 shares. Parkside Bancorporation Trust has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 49,576 were reported by Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). 1,014 are owned by Tci Wealth. Rwc Asset Ltd Liability Partnership owns 2.60M shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0.93% or 4.13M shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsrs Llc reported 292,758 shares. Blair William And Com Il stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.27 million activity. PARKER W DOUGLAS also bought $1.40 million worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares. On Tuesday, June 4 EBERWEIN ELISE R bought $138,820 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 5,000 shares. 25,000 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) shares with value of $714,973 were bought by CAHILL JOHN T. $112,720 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J on Monday, August 5. $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) was bought by Johnson Stephen L. Isom Robert D Jr had bought 2,500 shares worth $65,844.