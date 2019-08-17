Clearline Capital LP Has Decreased Its Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) Position by $1.77 Million; Shares Declined; Mondelez International (MDLZ) Market Valuation Rose While Lindsell Train LTD Upped Position

Lindsell Train Ltd increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lindsell Train Ltd bought 1.13 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 31.84M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59 billion, up from 30.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $54.54. About 4.35 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 02/04/2018 – Mondelez CEO Dirk Van de Put 2017 Total Compensation $42.4M; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Focus Adds Mondelez, Exits Iqvia; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by 34.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 19,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The hedge fund held 36,184 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, down from 55,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $86.6. About 465,210 shares traded or 37.96% up from the average. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 03/05/2018 – ILG MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S FOLLOWING MARRIOTT PURCHASE PROPOSAL; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS RECEIVED FINANCING FOR DEAL; 03/05/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS RESTATED 2017 REPORTED FINL RESULTS; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS RESPONDS TO REGULATORY APPROVAL QUESTION; 26/04/2018 – Strategic Property Partners, LLC Commences Construction of Water Street Tampa with a JW Marriott Hotel; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corpor, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VAC); 03/04/2018 – Marriott aims to cut commissions for online agencies -CEO; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE TO BUY ILG; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181315: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation; ILG, Inc; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE TO BUY ILG TO CREATE A LEADING

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 426,185 shares to 652,648 shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 171,308 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,095 shares, and has risen its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $334,785 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 89 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 36.93 million shares or 3.50% less from 38.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has 4.00M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Renaissance Ltd stated it has 4,294 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nantahala Cap Mngmt Lc holds 1.79% or 612,705 shares. Security Co invested in 0% or 84 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc has 0% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Citadel Limited accumulated 49,326 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Co holds 0% or 553 shares. Moreover, Ionic Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.26% invested in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 18,060 shares. Tompkins Fincl reported 100 shares. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 3.62 million shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Incorporated invested in 14,720 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 97 shares. 173,835 are held by Principal Group Inc. Lpl Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) for 3,936 shares.