Clearline Capital LP Has Cut Its Position in Micron Technology (MU) by $4.86 Million; As Ansys (ANSS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Crestwood Capital Management LP Upped Stake

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56M, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $216.27. About 58,962 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Adj EPS $1.20; 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 22/03/2018 ANSYS To Acquire Optical Simulation Leader OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 30/05/2018 – Ansys Presenting at Berenberg Design Software Conference Jun 13; 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 82.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 118,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 24,405 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 142,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 4.49 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 3.12 BLN YEN (+35.5 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+1.5 %); 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MICRON TECHNOLOGY’S CFR TO Ba1, OUTLOOK POSITI; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 21/05/2018 – Micron CFO: Ten Billion Dollars! Remember That! — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 0.02% or 86,108 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 40,672 shares. Exane Derivatives invested 0% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). The Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Ma has invested 0.7% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). 5,744 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 15,647 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1,801 shares. Valley Advisers invested in 0% or 75 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 389 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bamco Inc Ny holds 2.60M shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. First Citizens Bancorp Trust Company stated it has 1,247 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cap Fund Management holds 0.01% or 7,809 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 0.04% or 7,696 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia owns 15,983 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation reported 14,175 shares stake.

More notable recent ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ANSYS, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “ANSYS Chief Executive to Present at Baird 2019 Conference – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ansys to Release Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results after Market Close on August 5, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ANSYS to Host 2019 Investor Day on September 12th – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75B and $176.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 37,800 shares to 81,000 shares, valued at $6.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ferrari N V by 9,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,000 shares, and cut its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $191.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willscot Corp by 247,036 shares to 834,723 shares, valued at $9.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spectrum Brands Hldgs Inc Ne by 398,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.66M for 27.09 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Management And Equity Rech owns 0.32% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1.39M shares. 1.83 million were accumulated by State Teachers Retirement. Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 0% stake. Parnassus Ca accumulated 1.04% or 6.40M shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 100 shares. Loomis Sayles And LP holds 558 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.87 million shares. Brandywine Glob Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 46,769 shares. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1,902 shares. Salem Invest Counselors reported 1.74% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,785 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa holds 0.12% or 355,766 shares. Natixis LP accumulated 102,159 shares.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron (MU) Down 1.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on April 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: SSYS, MU, PYPL – Nasdaq” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Trump talks up the stock market, but this chart tells the real story – MarketWatch” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Micron: Expectations Are Running High – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.