Clearline Capital LP Has Cut Its Holding in Flex LTD (FLEX) by $2.46 Million; Davis Selected Advisers Lifted Holding in Sap Se Adr (SAP) by $387,780 as Market Valuation Declined

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Sap Se Adr (SAP) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers bought 3,372 shares as the company's stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 145,137 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.76 million, up from 141,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Sap Se Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $117.15. About 649,501 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500.

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Flex Ltd (FLEX) by 52.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 272,935 shares as the company's stock declined 2.45% . The hedge fund held 246,512 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 519,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Flex Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.56% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $9.94. About 3.89 million shares traded. Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has declined 20.24% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Flex (FLEX) Down 19.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq" on May 30, 2019

Analysts await Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.16 per share. FLEX’s profit will be $118.45 million for 10.80 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Flex Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 155.56% EPS growth.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 10,406 shares to 71,486 shares, valued at $10.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Game Technolog by 384,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 522,326 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17 billion and $20.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT) by 22,838 shares to 744,456 shares, valued at $48.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE:COG) by 22,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 556,389 shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB).