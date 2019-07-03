Clearline Capital LP Has Boosted Its Caesars Entmt (CZR) Stake by $3.41 Million; Share Price Declined; Strs Ohio Has Lowered Its Harley (HOG) Holding by $2.10 Million as Share Value Declined

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Harley (HOG) by 7.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 717,181 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.57M, down from 777,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Harley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.77B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.26. About 995,158 shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 14.48% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 05/03/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON: ANY PUNITIVE BIKE TARIFF TO IMPACT SALES: RTRS; 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist; 16/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 09/05/2018 – ARTC Wins Harley Davidson’s Accreditation for 1st Overseas Testing Labs; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON REITERATES 2018 MOTORCYCLE SHIPMENTS GUIDANCE; 06/03/2018 – U.S. clothing, cosmetics on possible EU retaliation list; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Sees Ramp-Up in International Riders; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Confirms 2018 Outlook; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – CONFIRMED FULL-YEAR SHIPMENT GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – REG-Harley-Davidson, Inc. Declares Dividend

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 188.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 426,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 652,648 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, up from 226,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.14. About 13.00 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 13/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – CORRECT: CAESARS PREPARED TO INVEST WHATEVER IT TAKES IN JAPAN; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTENDS TO ENTER MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN PROPERTY; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Will Manage, Not Own, Resort as Part of New Growth Strategy; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Management Access For; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Sell Two Properties to Vici

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 12,328 shares to 51,595 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Gas & Elec. Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 134,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowe’s Cos (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trading REML For MORL Looks Attractive – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Harley-Davidson snaps up StaCyc – Seeking Alpha” published on March 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Harley-Davidson Really Misjudged the Electric Motorcycle Market – Motley Fool” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KeyBanc: Harley-Davidson Registration Numbers Show Cold Start To 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Harley-Davidson Has Big Plans for Small Motorcycles in China – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 121 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 144.16 million shares or 1.60% more from 141.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 0.02% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 243,153 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 8 shares or 0% of the stock. Beutel Goodman And Ltd invested in 3.94 million shares or 0.79% of the stock. Sigma Planning stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Proshare Advsr Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 58,254 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys accumulated 6,975 shares. 245 are owned by Sandy Spring Savings Bank. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.01% or 45,977 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 230,745 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corp reported 126,231 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Peoples reported 0% stake. 19,097 are owned by Essex Management Communication. First Allied Advisory stated it has 0.01% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0% or 331,598 shares.

Analysts await Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, down 5.92% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.52 per share. HOG’s profit will be $227.47M for 6.34 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual earnings per share reported by Harley-Davidson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.92% EPS growth.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $191.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) by 19,022 shares to 36,184 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 204,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,971 shares, and cut its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Friday I Recommended IPOs: CrowdStrike, Zoom, Fastly, Revolve, Slack; What To Sell/Buy – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eldorado And Caesars Join Forces: A Review – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “New Jersey tops Nevada in sports betting handle – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks end mostly lower as Iran sanctions hurt oil sector – MarketWatch” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 111,000 shares. Contrarian Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.31M shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley holds 389,711 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 149,165 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Jabodon Pt Company holds 491,393 shares. Kwmg reported 0% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company reported 11,987 shares. Pnc Financial Service Grp Inc holds 0% or 2,460 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 300,041 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Kj Harrison Prtnrs Inc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 115,000 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 13,019 shares. Advent Capital De reported 115,267 shares stake. Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 2.78M shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 758,945 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.