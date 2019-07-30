Clearline Capital LP Decreased Micron Technology (MU) Stake as Valuation Declined; Employees Retirement System Of Texas Increased Its Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) Position by $667,000

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) by 96.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 59,000 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $27.69. About 144,720 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 29.73% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 21/05/2018 – Winton Capital Group Buys Into Central Garden & Pet Class A; 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NewMarket, MSG Networks, Iridium Communications, ACI Worldwide, Central Garden & Pe; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Brooks Pennington III Succeeded Bill Brown as Chairman of Board; 19/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET NAMES BROOKS PENNINGTON CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Company Announces Record Fiscal Second Quarter Revenues and Profits; 08/03/2018 Central Garden & Pet Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet 2Q EPS 86c; 04/05/2018 – DJ Central Garden & Pet Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CENTA); 14/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Acquires Bell Nursery; 20/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 82.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 118,559 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 24,405 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 142,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.29. About 13.32 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 13/03/2018 – Micron Technology, Inc. vs PRESIDENT AND FELLOWS OF HARVARD COLLEGE | Terminated-Settled | 03/13/2018; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 21/05/2018 – MICRON REPORTS $10B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Treat the Recent Surge in Micron Stock as a Selling Opportunity – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Davita, Honeywell and Advanced Micro Devices – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Micron (MU) Earnings & Revenue Are Expected to Decline Beyond 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Micron: Tricky Valuation Argument – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 23, 2019 : RLGY, CHMA, NOK, TLK, SNAP, KO, MT, AMD, MU, QQQ, TQQQ, TVIX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30 million and $191.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ncr Corp New (NYSE:NCR) by 365,025 shares to 496,665 shares, valued at $13.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 247,036 shares in the quarter, for a total of 834,723 shares, and has risen its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.56M for 28.84 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 1.37 million shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt reported 34,400 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 165,557 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.58% or 480,300 shares in its portfolio. Delta Asset Limited Liability Com Tn holds 0% or 125 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 723,672 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdg owns 0.22% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1.27M shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 37,263 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hbk Invs Lp accumulated 285,600 shares. Malaga Cove Limited Com invested 0.6% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Sanders Capital Lc holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 4.84M shares. The California-based Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Columbus Hill Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.19% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 50,000 shares. Mariner Ltd has invested 0.19% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Victory Mgmt has 61,419 shares.