Clearline Capital LP Cut Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) Position by $360,864; Elm Ridge Management Trimmed Its Position in Citigroup (C) by $1.46 Million as Shares Rose

Elm Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elm Ridge Management Llc sold 20,916 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 48,092 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.37 million, down from 69,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elm Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $65.12. About 2.61 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 10/04/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $183 FROM $160; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP DISCLOSES MEAN HOURLY GENDER PAY GAP FOR UK STAFF IN 2017 OF 44.4 PCT; 22/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citi CEO says Aramco listing may start locally -Arab News; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 21/03/2018 – MASKELL TO CO-HEAD EMEA GROUP AT CITI WITH SHAWN BORISOFF; 13/04/2018 – Sen Gary Peters: Peters, Colleagues Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 21/05/2018 – YY Announces the Appointment of the Successor Depositary Bank for its Sponsored ADR Program; 27/03/2018 – Citi’s female employees in the UK paid 30.1% less than male colleagues; 06/04/2018 – INDITEX ITX.MC : CITIGROUP REMOVES FROM CITI FOCUS LIST EUROPE

Clearline Capital Lp decreased its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (VAC) by 10.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp sold 3,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.42% . The hedge fund held 32,425 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13M, down from 36,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $100.23. About 44,704 shares traded. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) has declined 13.38% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.38% the S&P500. Some Historical VAC News: 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Anthony Scott, Ikyta J. Scott and Frenchman’s; 02/04/2018 – COMMONWEALTH HOTELS BUY TWO ADDED MARRIOTT BRAND HOTELS; 30/04/2018 – MARRIOTT VACATIONS RESPONDS TO REGULATORY APPROVAL QUESTION; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Places The Ba2 Cfr Of Interval Acquisition On Review For Downgrade Following Proposed Acquisition By Marriott; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181315: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation; ILG, Inc; 10/05/2018 – TravelWeekly: Following Marriott and Hilton, IHG slices meetings commissions; 06/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Marriott to move entire paid media business to Publicis; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport — Westshore; 30/04/2018 – Marriott Vacations Worldwide To Acquire ILG To Create A Leading Global Provider Of Premier Vacation Experiences; 06/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: Exclusive: Marriott is moving its entire paid media business to Publicis

Elm Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $124.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yrc Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 283,597 shares to 469,586 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 39,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,283 shares, and has risen its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rwc Asset Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.31% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 68,762 were reported by Veritable Lp. Ulysses accumulated 2.5% or 399,900 shares. New York-based Donald Smith has invested 2.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 2.80 million are owned by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Crystal Rock Cap Management invested in 3.86% or 74,500 shares. Mathes accumulated 56,963 shares. Gamco Et Al stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 429,579 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtn Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 71,836 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.16% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Burns J W & Incorporated New York reported 5,868 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation has 16,270 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Lmr Prtn Llp has 0.09% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.22 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: A Bank Run in Play? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aurora Cannabis Stock Share Price Might Still Move Up – Yahoo Finance” published on September 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Best ETFs for 2019: Financial Sector Spider Reflects Bank Stock Struggles – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citi creates new innovation role in institutional clients group – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Which Geographically-Diversified Banking Giant Is Better: Citigroup or HSBC? – Forbes” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Clearline Capital Lp, which manages about $865.30M and $204.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Party City Holdco Inc by 236,955 shares to 604,607 shares, valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 94,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Conduent Inc.

More notable recent Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Marriott Vacations Worldwide Overvalued? – The Motley Fool” on February 21, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “CopperWynd Resort & Club, in Scottsdale’s Living Desert, is Aqua-Aston Hospitality’s First Managed Resort in Arizona – Business Wire” published on May 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation Celebrates Global Wellness Day – PRNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Hitch in Marriott Vacations’ Acquisition of ILG – The Motley Fool” published on May 17, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Analysts await Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 46.48% or $0.66 from last year’s $1.42 per share. VAC’s profit will be $90.54 million for 12.05 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold VAC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 34.78 million shares or 5.83% less from 36.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Florida-based Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs has invested 0.61% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Captrust Financial Advisors has invested 0% in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC). Fifth Third Commercial Bank invested in 0% or 3,498 shares. Fiera reported 25,315 shares stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0.02% or 68,892 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 417,384 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gp reported 13,378 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Llc holds 0% or 301 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.01% or 39,118 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al holds 3,125 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 10,000 shares. Cim Investment Mangement stated it has 2,763 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 80 shares. Millennium Limited Co reported 220,018 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 134,118 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $334,785 activity.