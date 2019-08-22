Clearline Capital LP Continues to Hold Stake in Ncr New (NCR); Martingale Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Its W P Carey (WPC) Position by $5.10 Million

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 66.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 65,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 33,558 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, down from 98,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $88.66. About 385,679 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Ncr Corp New (NCR) by 277.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 365,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% . The hedge fund held 496,665 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55M, up from 131,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Ncr Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $31.37. About 714,381 shares traded. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NCR News: 01/05/2018 – NCR Backs 2018 EPS $2.08-EPS $2.48; 16/05/2018 – NCR to Showcase Transformative Hospitality Software Solutions at the 2018 National Restaurant Association Tradeshow in Chicago; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.30-Adj EPS $3.45; 01/05/2018 – NCR 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 45C; 10/05/2018 – NCR CEO and lncoming Chairman Announce Substantial NCR Share Purchases; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2018 Revenue Growth Flat to Up 3%; 01/05/2018 – NCR Sees 2Q Revenue Growth Down 1% to Up 1%; 22/03/2018 – NCR CORP – BOARD HAS BEEN CONDUCTING A CEO SEARCH WHICH IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN NEXT COUPLE OF MONTHS; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: CAPITAL SECURITY SYSTEMS, INC. v. NCR CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2368 – 2018-03-07; 22/03/2018 – NCR CHAIRMAN & CEO BILL NUTI TO STEP DOWN FOR HEALTH REASONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Co stated it has 3,260 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 4,358 are held by Signaturefd Llc. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg holds 0.05% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) or 665,690 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 5,608 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Sei Invs has 43,079 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strategic Wealth Gru Limited has 17,032 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 4,281 shares. Rock Point Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 3.16% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Hsbc Hldgs Plc invested 0.01% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Fca Corp Tx invested in 4,470 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Co reported 92 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation invested in 6.21M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Utah Retirement holds 36,806 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 376,900 shares.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Block H & R Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 168,614 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $37.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 12,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,596 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

