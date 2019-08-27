Clearline Capital LP Boosted By $1.50 Million Its Microstrategy (MSTR) Holding; Northeast Financial Consultants Has Upped Bp Plc (BP) Holding

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased Bp Plc (BP) stake by 8.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired 9,782 shares as Bp Plc (BP)’s stock declined 7.75%. The Northeast Financial Consultants Inc holds 129,827 shares with $5.68 million value, up from 120,045 last quarter. Bp Plc now has $122.97B valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.56. About 5.32 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 10/04/2018 – BP: NEED TO LET DUST SETTLE AROUND U.S. TARIFFS; 19/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL BUYS LNG CARGO FOR QUAKE-HIT PAPUA NEW GUINEA FACILITY FOR EARLY APRIL – TRADERS; 06/03/2018 – AFS Partners with BP to Launch BP Global STEM Academies; 01/05/2018 – BP Raises Possibility of Dividend Boost as Debt Poised to Fall; 23/04/2018 – BP Gets First Chance to Sell U.S. Pipeline Since IPO (Correct); 21/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: BP back on its feet but CEO senses no respite; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – CHICAGO COMPLEX PROJECT BACKED BY A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BP PRODUCTS NORTH AMERICA; 16/04/2018 – BP’S $500M NEW ENERGIES BUDGET TO FOCUS ON BIOGAS, EV: MCKAY; 01/05/2018 – BP Earnings Surged in 1Q; 10/04/2018 – BP: Fields are Alligin and Vorlich

Clearline Capital Lp increased Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) stake by 17.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clearline Capital Lp acquired 10,406 shares as Microstrategy Inc (MSTR)'s stock declined 3.04%. The Clearline Capital Lp holds 71,486 shares with $10.31 million value, up from 61,080 last quarter. Microstrategy Inc now has $1.43B valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $139.22. About 76,660 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.71, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold MSTR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 6.76 million shares or 10.71% less from 7.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc reported 3,594 shares stake. Sg Americas Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 5,779 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 2,008 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 2,895 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). 27,496 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Limited Liability Com has 0.1% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 12,400 shares. Everence Capital Management Inc reported 1,390 shares. Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership owns 0.02% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 8,058 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 7,556 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp owns 2,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 10,959 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 6,000 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company reported 0% in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $260,262 activity. RECHAN LESLIE J had bought 1,900 shares worth $260,262.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $260,262 activity. RECHAN LESLIE J had bought 1,900 shares worth $260,262.

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc decreased Vanguard World Fds (VFH) stake by 439,784 shares to 6,000 valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 22,590 shares and now owns 2.39 million shares. Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc was reduced too.