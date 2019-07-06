Clearfield Inc. (CLFD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT)

We will be comparing the differences between Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) and Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearfield Inc. 13 2.18 N/A 0.35 41.80 Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 133 8.20 N/A 4.56 28.56

Table 1 demonstrates Clearfield Inc. and Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ubiquiti Networks Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Clearfield Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Clearfield Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Ubiquiti Networks Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearfield Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 6.7% Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 0.00% 83% 20.7%

Risk & Volatility

Clearfield Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.62 beta. In other hand, Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has beta of 1.15 which is 15.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Clearfield Inc. is 9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.3. The Current Ratio of rival Ubiquiti Networks Inc. is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Clearfield Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ubiquiti Networks Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Clearfield Inc. and Ubiquiti Networks Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearfield Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. is $99.33, which is potential -25.33% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Clearfield Inc. and Ubiquiti Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 30.9% and 22.5% respectively. About 17.4% of Clearfield Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 80.77% are Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearfield Inc. 0.42% -4.38% 7.77% 5.18% 24.31% 45.36% Ubiquiti Networks Inc. -21.41% -22.39% -2.4% 17.26% 62.16% 31.08%

For the past year Clearfield Inc. was more bullish than Ubiquiti Networks Inc.

Summary

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Clearfield Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP), large enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States. The company offers Clearview cassette, a main building block of the companyÂ’s product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassetteÂ’s main housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform. Its products also include Fieldsmart Fiber Crossover Distribution System and FieldSmart FxHD for fiber management modularity and scalability; FieldSmart Fiber Scalability Center, a modular and scalable outside plant cabinet that allows rollout of FTTP services; FieldSmart Fiber Delivery Point, a series of enclosure systems that incorporates the delivery of fiber connectivity to the neighborhood or business district; and FieldSmart Small Count Delivery, an enclosure systems that are packaged to make landing small count fiber cost-effective and efficient. In addition, the company offers FieldShield Pushable Fiber, FieldShield Multiport SmarTerminal, and FieldShield Hardened Connector; CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures to optimize fiber protection and storage; and fiber and copper assemblies with industry-standard or customer-specified configuration. It operates through various sales channels comprising direct to customer, distribution partners, and original equipment suppliers. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The companyÂ’s service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. Its products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which includes proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber platform to build fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise Wi-Fi System that includes Wi-Fi certified hardware with a software based management controller; UniFi Video IP cameras for data transmission and power-over-Ethernet; UniFi Switches that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that extends the UniFi enterprise solutions to provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, the company provides embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.