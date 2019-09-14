Clearfield Inc. (CLFD)’s Financial Results Comparing With RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET)

Since Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) and RigNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearfield Inc. 14 2.08 N/A 0.35 38.41 RigNet Inc. 10 0.72 N/A -3.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Clearfield Inc. and RigNet Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Clearfield Inc. and RigNet Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearfield Inc. 0.00% 6.2% 5.8% RigNet Inc. 0.00% -86.5% -26.9%

Volatility & Risk

Clearfield Inc.’s 1.46 beta indicates that its volatility is 46.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. RigNet Inc.’s 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

Clearfield Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9 while its Quick Ratio is 7.3. On the competitive side is, RigNet Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Clearfield Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to RigNet Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Clearfield Inc. and RigNet Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearfield Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 RigNet Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Clearfield Inc.’s upside potential is 49.61% at a $19 average target price. Meanwhile, RigNet Inc.’s average target price is $24, while its potential upside is 175.86%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, RigNet Inc. is looking more favorable than Clearfield Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 29.9% of Clearfield Inc. shares and 88% of RigNet Inc. shares. 17.3% are Clearfield Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, RigNet Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearfield Inc. -4.95% 0.3% -8.05% 9.87% 1.92% 33.57% RigNet Inc. -4.69% -17.72% -8.97% -34.7% -27.25% -30.93%

For the past year Clearfield Inc. had bullish trend while RigNet Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Clearfield Inc. beats RigNet Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP), large enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States. The company offers Clearview cassette, a main building block of the companyÂ’s product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassetteÂ’s main housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform. Its products also include Fieldsmart Fiber Crossover Distribution System and FieldSmart FxHD for fiber management modularity and scalability; FieldSmart Fiber Scalability Center, a modular and scalable outside plant cabinet that allows rollout of FTTP services; FieldSmart Fiber Delivery Point, a series of enclosure systems that incorporates the delivery of fiber connectivity to the neighborhood or business district; and FieldSmart Small Count Delivery, an enclosure systems that are packaged to make landing small count fiber cost-effective and efficient. In addition, the company offers FieldShield Pushable Fiber, FieldShield Multiport SmarTerminal, and FieldShield Hardened Connector; CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures to optimize fiber protection and storage; and fiber and copper assemblies with industry-standard or customer-specified configuration. It operates through various sales channels comprising direct to customer, distribution partners, and original equipment suppliers. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for customers with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network operations centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems. The company also provides a communications package of voice, data, video, networking, and real-time data management to offshore and land-based remote locations; voice-over-Internet-protocol, data, and high-speed Internet access; and other value-added services, such as video conferencing solutions, wide area network acceleration solutions, real-time data management solutions, Wi-Fi hotspots, wireless intercoms, and handheld radios, as well as asset and weather monitoring. In addition, it offers consultancy services, design, engineering, project management, procurement, testing, installation, commissioning, and maintenance services; and Secure Oil Information Link, a managed members-only communications network hub that enables collaborative partners, suppliers, and customers to transfer and share data. Further, the company provides microwave and WiMAX networks in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico serving drillers, producers, and energy vessel owners; very small aperture terminal (VSAT) services; an M2M SCADA VSAT network services to the pipeline industry; and a L-band MSS retail energy services. It serves offshore and land-based drilling rigs, offshore and onshore production facilities, maritime vessels, and regional support offices. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.