Clearfield Inc. (CLFD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) and Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearfield Inc. 14 1.86 N/A 0.35 38.41 Maxar Technologies Inc. 6 0.20 N/A -23.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Clearfield Inc. and Maxar Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Clearfield Inc. and Maxar Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearfield Inc. 0.00% 6.2% 5.8% Maxar Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.46 shows that Clearfield Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Maxar Technologies Inc.’s 0.59 beta is the reason why it is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Clearfield Inc. are 9 and 7.3. Competitively, Maxar Technologies Inc. has 0.8 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Clearfield Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Maxar Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Clearfield Inc. and Maxar Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Clearfield Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Maxar Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$19 is Clearfield Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 67.25%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Clearfield Inc. and Maxar Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 29.9% and 85.8%. Clearfield Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Maxar Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearfield Inc. -4.95% 0.3% -8.05% 9.87% 1.92% 33.57% Maxar Technologies Inc. -10.57% -7.07% 44.03% 31.43% -85.78% -38.46%

For the past year Clearfield Inc. has 33.57% stronger performance while Maxar Technologies Inc. has -38.46% weaker performance.

Summary

Clearfield Inc. beats Maxar Technologies Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP), large enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States. The company offers Clearview cassette, a main building block of the companyÂ’s product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassetteÂ’s main housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform. Its products also include Fieldsmart Fiber Crossover Distribution System and FieldSmart FxHD for fiber management modularity and scalability; FieldSmart Fiber Scalability Center, a modular and scalable outside plant cabinet that allows rollout of FTTP services; FieldSmart Fiber Delivery Point, a series of enclosure systems that incorporates the delivery of fiber connectivity to the neighborhood or business district; and FieldSmart Small Count Delivery, an enclosure systems that are packaged to make landing small count fiber cost-effective and efficient. In addition, the company offers FieldShield Pushable Fiber, FieldShield Multiport SmarTerminal, and FieldShield Hardened Connector; CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures to optimize fiber protection and storage; and fiber and copper assemblies with industry-standard or customer-specified configuration. It operates through various sales channels comprising direct to customer, distribution partners, and original equipment suppliers. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a communications and information company, provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Communications, and Surveillance and Intelligence. The Communications segment offers solutions for the delivery of a range of services, including television and radio distribution, broadband Internet, and mobile communications. This segment supplies communication satellites, satellite payloads, satellite antenna subsystems, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communication satellite operators, communication satellite manufacturers, and government agencies. The Surveillance and Intelligence segment provides space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, imaging satellite ground systems, geospatial information services, and associated support services. It serves government and commercial customers, including space agencies, defense and civil departments, intelligence agencies, aerospace prime contractors, aviation authorities, imaging satellite services operators, oil and gas companies, etc. This segment also supplies robotic systems for the space and terrestrial markets. Maxar Technologies Ltd. also provides satellites and space systems and high resolution earth imagery and geospatial solutions. The company was formerly known as MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. and changed its name to Maxar Technologies Ltd. in October 2017. Maxar Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.