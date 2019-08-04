Clearfield Inc. (CLFD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)

As Communication Equipment companies, Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clearfield Inc. 14 2.01 N/A 0.35 38.41 Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 1 0.46 N/A 0.39 2.45

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Clearfield Inc. and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clearfield Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Clearfield Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clearfield Inc. 0.00% 6.2% 5.8% Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 45.8% 25.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.46 beta indicates that Clearfield Inc. is 46.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. has a 1.64 beta and it is 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Clearfield Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9 and a Quick Ratio of 7.3. Competitively, Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. Clearfield Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Clearfield Inc. and Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 29.9% and 5.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 17.3% of Clearfield Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.3% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Clearfield Inc. -4.95% 0.3% -8.05% 9.87% 1.92% 33.57% Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. 4.38% 3.13% 3.24% -11.22% -27.49% -14.04%

For the past year Clearfield Inc. had bullish trend while Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Clearfield Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc.

Clearfield, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP), large enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States. The company offers Clearview cassette, a main building block of the companyÂ’s product platform; Clearview Classic and Clearview Blue, a system with five parts that nest together in the cassetteÂ’s main housing to support a range of applications; Clearview xPAK to land small port count fiber terminations and optical components; and fiber deep for cable-to-cable deployment, as well as packages optical components for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform. Its products also include Fieldsmart Fiber Crossover Distribution System and FieldSmart FxHD for fiber management modularity and scalability; FieldSmart Fiber Scalability Center, a modular and scalable outside plant cabinet that allows rollout of FTTP services; FieldSmart Fiber Delivery Point, a series of enclosure systems that incorporates the delivery of fiber connectivity to the neighborhood or business district; and FieldSmart Small Count Delivery, an enclosure systems that are packaged to make landing small count fiber cost-effective and efficient. In addition, the company offers FieldShield Pushable Fiber, FieldShield Multiport SmarTerminal, and FieldShield Hardened Connector; CraftSmart, a line of optical protection field enclosures to optimize fiber protection and storage; and fiber and copper assemblies with industry-standard or customer-specified configuration. It operates through various sales channels comprising direct to customer, distribution partners, and original equipment suppliers. The company was formerly known as APA Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Clearfield, Inc. in January 2008. Clearfield, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders, digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices. The company provides its digital video headend products for use by system operators for acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos. In addition, the company offers analog video headend products, including pre-fabricated headends to accommodate legacy analog television systems, modulators, demodulators, and processors for use by system operators for signal acquisition, processing, and manipulation to create an analog channel lineup for further transmission. Further, it provides hybrid-fiber coax distribution products comprising broadband amplifiers, directional taps, splitters, and wall outlets for coax distribution and fiber optic transmitters, receivers, and couplers. Additionally, the company offers data products to deliver data, video, and voice-over-coaxial in hospitality, multiple dwelling unit, and college campus locations; and test instruments, contract manufacturing and technical services, reception products, and miscellaneous products and services. It serves television broadcasters, cable system operators, and lodging/hospitality video and high-speed Internet system operators, as well as commercial/institutional/enterprise system operators including educational campus environments, correctional facilities, short and long term health service environments, sports stadiums, and airport terminals through its sales force and stocking distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Old Bridge, New Jersey.