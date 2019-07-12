Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) Forms $13.08 Double Top; Celanese (CE)’s Sentiment Is 0.89

Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) formed double top with $13.86 target or 6.00% above today’s $13.08 share price. Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD) has $178.59M valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.08. About 9,482 shares traded. Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) has risen 24.31% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CLFD News: 26/04/2018 – Clearfield Sees 2018 Rev $74M-$76M; 03/04/2018 – Clearfield® Enhances Functionality of its Full Fiber Distribution Cabinet Line; 21/04/2018 – DJ Clearfield Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLFD); 26/04/2018 – Clearfield 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 26/04/2018 – CLEARFIELD INC CLFD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $74 MLN TO $76 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Clearfield Appoints Rosa Burns as New Chief Rev Officer; 07/03/2018 – Clearfield® Delivers 144-port Count Fiber Distribution Hub as Carriers Race to Expand FTTH Markets; 14/03/2018 – Rex Energy Announces Sale of Non-Operated Oil and Gas Interests in Westmoreland, Centre and Clearfield Counties; 05/03/2018 Clearfield to Participate at the 30th Annual ROTH Conference on March 12, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Clearfield Appoints Rosa Burns as New Chief Revenue Officer

Celanese Corp (CE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 181 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 204 sold and trimmed equity positions in Celanese Corp. The funds in our database reported: 117.23 million shares, down from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Celanese Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 7 to 4 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 175 Increased: 121 New Position: 60.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $2.48 earnings per share, down 14.48% or $0.42 from last year’s $2.9 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.80M for 10.62 P/E if the $2.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

Gmt Capital Corp holds 11.41% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation for 3.50 million shares. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc owns 98,761 shares or 4.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lyrical Asset Management Lp has 4.59% invested in the company for 3.47 million shares. The Georgia-based Covey Capital Advisors Llc has invested 3.81% in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, a New York-based fund reported 3.11 million shares.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, makes and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.46 billion. The companyÂ’s Advanced Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics. It has a 11.9 P/E ratio. The Company’s Consumer Specialties segment provides cellulose acetate flakes, films, and tows for use in filter products applications; food protection ingredients, such as potassium sorbate and sorbic acid for food and beverage industry; Sunett, a sweetener for use in various beverages, confections, and dairy products; and Qorus, a sweetener system designed for low-to no-calorie carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, flavored waters, energy drinks, and milk and dairy products.

Analysts await Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 30.77% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CLFD’s profit will be $1.23 million for 36.33 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Clearfield, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 350.00% EPS growth.