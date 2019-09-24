Clearbridge Investments Upped Orbcomm (ORBC) Position By $1.45 Million; Pacific Gas & Electric Co Has 1.02 Sentiment

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased Orbcomm Inc (ORBC) stake by 11.09% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clearbridge Investments Llc acquired 207,456 shares as Orbcomm Inc (ORBC)’s stock declined 22.79%. The Clearbridge Investments Llc holds 2.08 million shares with $15.06 million value, up from 1.87M last quarter. Orbcomm Inc now has $391.59 million valuation. The stock decreased 6.48% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $4.91. About 796,551 shares traded. ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) has declined 38.45% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ORBC News: 05/04/2018 – ORBCOMM Announces Launch of Public Offering of Common Stk; 25/04/2018 – ORBCOMM INC – THROUGH UNIT SKYWAVE, ORBCOMM WILL PROVIDE SATELLITE AUTOMATIC IDENTIFICATION SYSTEM DATA; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q Rev $68M; 06/04/2018 – ORBCOMM Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 05/04/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q PRELIM TOTAL REV. $66M-$69M; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q BASIC LOSS/SHR 13C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 03/05/2018 – ORBCOMM 1Q REV. $68.0M; 25/04/2018 – ORBCOMM & MAEROSPACE EXTEND AIS CONTRACT WITH CANADA GOVERNMENT; 19/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Skyworks Solutions, Warrior Met Coal, ORBCOMM, SiteOne Landscape Supply, HRG Group; 22/05/2018 – ORBCOMM INC – ROBERT COSTANTINI HAS RESIGNED FROM HIS POSITION AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Pacific Gas & Electric Co (PCG) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 126 institutional investors increased and started new positions, while 123 reduced and sold their equity positions in Pacific Gas & Electric Co. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 438.18 million shares, up from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Pacific Gas & Electric Co in top ten positions increased from 26 to 36 for an increase of 10. Sold All: 39 Reduced: 84 Increased: 70 New Position: 56.

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased Atlassian Corp Plc stake by 28,376 shares to 367,776 valued at $48.12 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 73,209 shares and now owns 5.44 million shares. Agnc Invt Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold ORBC shares while 26 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 56.81 million shares or 4.54% more from 54.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). California Employees Retirement Sys holds 73,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 495,216 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Polar Asset Ptnrs reported 0.12% of its portfolio in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Eaton Vance Management holds 0% or 45,238 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) or 8,139 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 643,090 shares or 0% of the stock. Voya Inv Limited Com has invested 0% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 0% invested in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) for 950,966 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 0% in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). 5.64M were accumulated by Blackrock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Llc holds 2.08 million shares.

More notable recent ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Orbcomm solution put to work at Alan Ritchey – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Global Fishing Watch Extends Contract With ORBCOMM for AIS Data – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alan Ritchey Selects ORBCOMM’s In-Cab and Trailer Monitoring Solutions for Fleet Management – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Texas Freight taps Orbcomm solution for fleet – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Might Be Better Off With Less Debt – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since September 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $78,705 activity. Milcos Constantine also bought $78,705 worth of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) on Wednesday, September 11.

The stock decreased 5.29% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $10.93. About 27.10M shares traded or 235.12% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 03/20/2018 01:57 PM; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E INTENDS TO APPEAL BUTTE FIRE LEGAL DECISION; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings; 23/03/2018 – PG&E Statement on Passing of Nancy McFadden, Chief of Staff to Governor Brown

Caspian Capital Lp holds 74.18% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation for 3.63 million shares. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc owns 20.55 million shares or 60.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Knighthead Capital Management Llc has 43.52% invested in the company for 13.65 million shares. The Connecticut-based Silver Point Capital L.P. has invested 37.52% in the stock. Aurelius Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 624,933 shares.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, transmits, delivers, and sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural clients primarily in northern and central California. The company has market cap of $5.78 billion. The companyÂ’s electricity distribution network consists of approximately 142,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 59 transmission switching substations, and 606 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,400 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 92 electric transmission substations. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s natural gas system consists of approximately 42,800 miles of distribution pipelines, approximately 6,700 miles of backbone and local transmission pipelines, and various storage facilities.