Clearbridge Investments Upped Its Stake in Cohen & Steers (CNS) by $532,518; Renaissance Technologies Cut Its Bp Prudhoe Bay Rty Tr (BPT) Holding by $1.56 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Bp Prudhoe Bay Rty Tr (BPT) by 84.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 59,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.15% . The hedge fund held 11,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $303,000, down from 71,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Bp Prudhoe Bay Rty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.24M market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $9.17. About 266,128 shares traded. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) has declined 64.46% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BPT News: 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 06/04/2018 BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Unit Payment; 19/04/2018 – DJ BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPT)

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) by 0.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 12,679 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.53% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.83 million, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Cohen & Steers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $52.08. About 153,539 shares traded. Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) has risen 34.28% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CNS News: 09/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (UTF) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 23/04/2018 – Cohen & Steers: April 23, 2018 Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) Notification of Sources of; 04/05/2018 – Cohen & Steers Announces Changes to Realty lndexes; 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 21/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers’ Global Real Estate Funds to Merge; 03/05/2018 – Cohen & Steers, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (RFI) Notification of Sources of Distribution Under Section 19(a); 05/03/2018 Cohen & Steers Funds Win Performance Awards From Lipper; 07/03/2018 – Cohen & Steers MLP & Energy Opportunity Fund Named Mutual Fund of the Year by Alerian

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Victory Cap Hldgs Inc by 35,711 shares to 355,711 shares, valued at $5.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anworth Mortgage Asset Cp (NYSE:ANH) by 710,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC).

