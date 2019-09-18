Clearbridge Investments Trimmed Treehouse Foods (THS) Stake; Cadian Capital Management LP Cut Zynga (ZNGA) Holding

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased Zynga Inc (ZNGA) stake by 5.57% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 1.23 million shares as Zynga Inc (ZNGA)’s stock rose 15.79%. The Cadian Capital Management Lp holds 20.83M shares with $127.66M value, down from 22.05M last quarter. Zynga Inc now has $5.62B valuation. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.97. About 21.23M shares traded or 4.85% up from the average. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q Rev $208.2M; 30/05/2018 – ‘Words with Friends’ maker Zynga buys Gram Games for $250 mln; 07/03/2018 – Zynga Partners With the International Game Developers Association Foundation to Champion Women in Games Ambassador and Scholars; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA FOUNDER PINCUS ESTABLISHES VOTING RIGHTS PARITY; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS LEADING GLOBAL MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES;; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS PINCUS’ VOTING RIGHTS REDUCED TO 10% FROM 70%; 15/05/2018 – Blimey! Words With Friends adds British slang for royal wedding; 15/05/2018 – Contour Adds Flex, Exits Zynga, Cuts Symantec: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased Treehouse Foods Inc (THS) stake by 45.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 18,141 shares as Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)’s stock declined 11.14%. The Clearbridge Investments Llc holds 21,613 shares with $1.17 million value, down from 39,754 last quarter. Treehouse Foods Inc now has $3.23B valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $57.48. About 114,114 shares traded. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) has risen 24.43% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.43% the S&P500. Some Historical THS News: 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Sees FY18 EPS $1.22-EPS $1.62; 22/03/2018 – Treehouse to Provide Auto Insurance at No Charge Statewide for Youth in Foster Care; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.40; 23/03/2018 – Getting TreeHouse Back on Track — Barrons.com; 21/04/2018 – DJ TreeHouse Foods Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THS); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in TreeHouse; 03/05/2018 – Treehouse Foods 1Q Loss $34.1M; 18/04/2018 – Treehouse Spotlights 3 Critical Policy Wins for Youth in Foster Care

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased Docusign Inc stake by 302,691 shares to 1.98M valued at $98.45M in 2019Q2. It also upped Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) stake by 12,844 shares and now owns 901,626 shares. Fox Factory Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold THS shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 54.30 million shares or 1.67% less from 55.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 10,778 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.01% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). North Star Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.07% invested in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) for 15,992 shares. Mai Capital Management holds 3,967 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco stated it has 0.01% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Geode Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Qs Invsts Lc has invested 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Parametric Assoc Ltd owns 342,005 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability owns 265,484 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 5,500 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zuckerman Investment Grp Limited Co invested in 2.32% or 194,086 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS). Fmr Ltd Company owns 3.28M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 108,282 are owned by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “TreeHouse Foods makes a strategic hire – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Cereal maker launches $400M stock buyback program – St. Louis Business Journal” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TreeHouse Foods Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $169,516 activity. Smith Gary Dale bought $169,516 worth of stock.

Analysts await TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. THS’s profit will be $33.72 million for 23.95 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by TreeHouse Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Treehouse Foods has $70 highest and $6400 lowest target. $67’s average target is 16.56% above currents $57.48 stock price. Treehouse Foods had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy”. The stock of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, March 25.

More notable recent Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Zynga Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZNGA) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zynga (ZNGA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stephens names Zynga as best idea – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Zynga launches new ‘adventure puzzle’ game – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 22, 2019 : FOLD, CSCO, ZNGA, PDLI, PS, INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Zynga has $900 highest and $600 lowest target. $7.58’s average target is 26.97% above currents $5.97 stock price. Zynga had 11 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) on Tuesday, August 27 with “Outperform” rating. Bank of America maintained Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) rating on Thursday, May 2. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $6.5000 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, May 2. The rating was upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight” on Thursday, May 30. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, April 29. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. Wedbush maintained Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) rating on Thursday, August 1. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $900 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.47 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.24, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ZNGA shares while 49 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 633.35 million shares or 2.77% less from 651.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.02% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) or 1.08 million shares. Principal Financial Group Inc has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Verition Fund Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 41,888 shares. Wellington Management Llp invested in 0% or 1.55M shares. Artisan Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.62% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Citadel Advisors Lc holds 0.07% or 24.87 million shares in its portfolio. Brinker Cap holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 134,820 shares. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership owns 372,100 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 928,499 are owned by Retirement System Of Alabama. Axa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 258,100 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 281,948 shares. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Raymond James & Associate has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Moreover, Eagle Asset has 0.08% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 2.51 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg has invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Analysts await Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 200.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ZNGA’s profit will be $28.25M for 49.75 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Zynga Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.