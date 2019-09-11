Clearbridge Investments Trimmed Position in Unilever Plc (UL) by $1.13 Million; Dexcom (DXCM) Valuation Rose While Brown Capital Management Has Raised Holding

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 19,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.27M, down from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $61.53. About 786,320 shares traded or 20.96% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q OPER PROFIT 3.5B NAIRA; 11/04/2018 – Flora Food’s €3.3bn loans trade lower in secondary market; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – EXPECTING TO COMPLETE EXIT FROM SPREADS IN MIDDLE OF YEAR; 13/04/2018 – Unilever faces shareholder rebellion over executive pay; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever Net Profit Rises 14%; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s Pitkethly: Brexit Wasn’t a Factor in Company Choosing Netherlands; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – FOR FULL YEAR, CONTINUE TO EXPECT UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH IN 3% – 5% RANGE; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY NET INCOME 7.45B NAIRA; 12/04/2018 – Unilever Nigeria Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 19/03/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 100.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 2,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 5,045 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $601,000, up from 2,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $145.24. About 1.55 million shares traded or 56.08% up from the average. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 17/05/2018 – DexCom Announces Upcoming Conference Presentation; 27/03/2018 – Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System, Dexcom G6, Gets FDA Approval; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $75; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 32c; 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 631,604 shares to 664,907 shares, valued at $27.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 115,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4.

