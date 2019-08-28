Clearbridge Investments Trimmed Its Xylem (XYL) Stake; Aureus Asset Management Has Increased Its Applied Materials (AMAT) Position

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) stake by 27.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aureus Asset Management Llc acquired 14,903 shares as Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT)’s stock rose 13.81%. The Aureus Asset Management Llc holds 68,797 shares with $2.73M value, up from 53,894 last quarter. Applied Materials Inc. now has $42.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $45.9. About 2.30 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22; 14/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $70; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Applied Materials CEO commenting on blockchain technology withdrawn; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS MAINTAINS ANNUAL WFE TARGETS FOR 2018-19; 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased Xylem Inc (XYL) stake by 5.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 4,019 shares as Xylem Inc (XYL)’s stock declined 3.60%. The Clearbridge Investments Llc holds 73,951 shares with $5.85M value, down from 77,970 last quarter. Xylem Inc now has $13.48 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $74.86. About 136,806 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Applied Materials has $5500 highest and $3400 lowest target. $49.60’s average target is 8.06% above currents $45.9 stock price. Applied Materials had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral”. The stock of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 16. The company was maintained on Monday, August 19 by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, August 16.

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased Bristol (NYSE:BMY) stake by 140,728 shares to 8,523 valued at $407,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) stake by 5,320 shares and now owns 6,770 shares. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A (NYSE:BAH) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.29% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 4.48M shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset stated it has 4.42% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Strategic Wealth Advsr Ltd stated it has 19,892 shares. Prudential Public Limited owns 6,200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Natl Pension Service has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs reported 0.11% stake. Stoneridge Investment Prtnrs Lc reported 120,713 shares. Finemark Bankshares And Trust owns 0.02% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 8,458 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Synovus Financial Corporation reported 63,531 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc holds 0.06% or 34,850 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.03% or 2.77 million shares. Eqis Management Inc invested 0.07% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Conning holds 0.02% or 19,030 shares. Fincl Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased Dowdupont Inc stake by 222,751 shares to 7.98 million valued at $425.41 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) stake by 162,745 shares and now owns 1.49M shares. Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group holds 0.03% or 1.18 million shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 299,266 shares. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Company, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,095 shares. Park Natl Corp Oh has invested 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Lincoln Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Signaturefd Limited holds 0% or 273 shares in its portfolio. Bsw Wealth Prns accumulated 568 shares. Stevens First Principles Inv has invested 0.77% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Howard Capital Management holds 2% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 179,590 shares. Forbes J M Llp reported 1.21% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Llc invested in 0.02% or 217,879 shares. Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Tn has 0.03% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 5,151 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.