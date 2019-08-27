Clearbridge Investments Trimmed Its Servicenow (NOW) Position by $2.42 Million; Stock Price Rose; As Tesla (Call) (TSLA) Shares Rose, Css Has Cut Its Stake by $21.87 Million

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 9,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 374,505 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.31 million, down from 384,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $267.7. About 193,933 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F

Css Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Call) (TSLA) by 98.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 78,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $280,000, down from 79,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $217.86. About 1.50M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 21/03/2018 – ABC The Blotter: The Latest: AP Source: Stockholders approve Tesla CEO pay; 02/05/2018 – Thrive Energy Lights and Avi-on Labs Bluetooth® Controls Drive Lighting for New Tesla Factory; 09/05/2018 – NTSB ANNOUNCES FOURTH OPEN PROBE OF TESLA ACCIDENT IN EMAIL; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley: Next 3 months for Tesla are the ‘most critical’ in 6 years and it could go either way; 19/04/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Tesla targets November 2019 for start of Model Y production – sources SAN FRANC; 21/05/2018 – Tesla Model 3 falls short of Consumer Reports recommendation; 05/05/2018 – Chicago Herald: Pentagon could beat Uber, Tesla in race over self-driving vehicles; 03/04/2018 – CORPORATE LIQUIDITY STRESS HAS CLIMBED FROM RECORD LOW OF 2.5 PCT IN DECEMBER – MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – Read Elon Musk’s latest email to employees on Tesla’s big picture:; 16/03/2018 – Tesla: Model 3 Scrutiny Intensifies as ‘Stalkers’ Circle — Barrons.com

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors owns 509 shares. Axa holds 0.1% or 91,636 shares in its portfolio. 115 were reported by Stearns Serv. Synovus Fincl holds 476 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Missouri-based Atwood & Palmer has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 67 were reported by Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Athena Cap Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Td Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 100 shares stake. Peapack Gladstone Financial has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Inverness Counsel New York, a New York-based fund reported 828 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt accumulated 1,693 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 176 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 4,650 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $232,720 was made by DENHOLM ROBYN M on Monday, July 29. Musk Elon bought 102,880 shares worth $25.00M.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hubspot Inc (Prn) by 1.96 million shares to 7.00M shares, valued at $12.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nabors Industries Ltd by 71,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (Put) (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 9,420 shares to 384,334 shares, valued at $17.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 60,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leonard Green And Prtnrs Limited Partnership invested 0.35% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 43,131 were accumulated by Badgley Phelps Bell Inc. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 0.08% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 119,972 shares. Advisory Services Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 1,053 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 374,505 shares. Sequoia Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 0.51% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 25,209 shares. Appleton Prtn Inc Ma holds 1,200 shares. 11,740 are owned by Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas. Tiger Glob Mgmt has invested 1.09% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Prudential Fin Incorporated holds 0% or 10,030 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1,122 shares. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Commerce has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0.16% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 3,315 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset owns 39,261 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio.