Clearbridge Investments Trimmed Its Fortinet (FTNT) Position by $21.83 Million as Market Value Declined; As Recro Pharma (REPH) Valuation Rose, Broadfin Capital Decreased Stake by $690,150

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 138,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% . The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, down from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Recro Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $267.06 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $12.04. About 118,781 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) has risen 88.61% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.61% the S&P500. Some Historical REPH News: 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Receives Complete Response Letter from the FDA; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 1.4% Position in Recro Pharma; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 1.8% Position in Recro Pharma; 18/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma to Request a Meeting With the FDA as Soon as Possible; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Recro Pharma; 09/05/2018 – Recro Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA: FDA UNABLE TO APPROVE APPLICATION IN CURRENT FORM; 24/05/2018 – FDA declines to approve Recro Pharma’s non-opioid pain shot

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 9.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 262,989 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 2.56 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $214.66M, down from 2.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $80.35. About 1.64M shares traded or 4.76% up from the average. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 13/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Apr 18; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 24C; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at RSA Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 39,237 shares to 557,366 shares, valued at $91.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Redfin Corp by 82,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 677,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $484.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In by 45,309 shares to 395,309 shares, valued at $20.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 88,704 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $360,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold REPH shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 11.11 million shares or 0.42% more from 11.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Essex Mngmt Company Limited Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 251,464 shares. Advisory Ser Network Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 555 shares. Panagora Asset Inc has invested 0.01% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Ameritas Inv Prns holds 0% or 1,196 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 742,200 shares. 23,700 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) owns 0% invested in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) for 560 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Global Invest Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Legal And General Public Ltd Company invested in 3,093 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested in 43,446 shares. Pnc Financial Service Grp Inc accumulated 124 shares. Northern stated it has 237,507 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

