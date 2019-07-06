Clearbridge Investments Trimmed Crawford & Co (CRD.A) Position by $842,085; Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Valuation Declined While Snow Capital Management LP Has Lowered by $1.31 Million Its Position

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 64.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 22,238 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,424 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $741,000, down from 34,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.85. About 591,960 shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 3.51% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 06/03/2018 Andrew Stordeur Joins Sundial’s Senior Leadership Team as Chief Commercial Officer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP.A); 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Crawford & Co (CRD.A) by 31.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 93,565 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 203,265 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 296,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Crawford & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $527.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 52,672 shares traded. Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.A) has risen 21.19% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CRD.A News: 07/03/2018 – CRAWFORD & CO – QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.03 FOR CRD-A AND $0.05 FOR CRD-B; 07/03/2018 – CRAWFORD & CO CRDB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.92, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – ESPN: Pelicans signing guard Crawford; 31/05/2018 – Richland Source: Crawford SWCD seeks candidates for supervisor election on Aug. 31; 07/03/2018 – Crawford & Co. Sees 2018 Class A EPS 78c-EPS 88c; 07/03/2018 – Crawford & Co. Sees 2018 Class B EPS 71c-81c; 09/05/2018 – CONNECTICUT NAMES CRAWFORD CT RETIREMENT PLANS, TRUST FUNDS CIO; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Names Kim Crawford Goodman Card Services Presdent; 11/04/2018 – Richland Source: Crawford SWCD offers fingerling fish sale through April 26; 12/05/2018 – Richland Source: Col. Crawford student pitches business at national level

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Midstream Partners Lp by 13,311 shares to 647,610 shares, valued at $23.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 10,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Services holds 0.31% or 17,108 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Na holds 6,100 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt invested in 552,320 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors holds 0% or 1,005 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 0.02% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Cohen & Steers accumulated 73,375 shares. Franklin Res Inc invested in 0.01% or 236,669 shares. Moreover, Asset Strategies has 1.36% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Citigroup stated it has 319,400 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Investments Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 9,265 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 294,339 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Signaturefd accumulated 1,203 shares. Stone Ridge Asset reported 10,957 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Putnam Investments Ltd Llc holds 2.64 million shares.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 76,460 shares to 437,145 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Junior Gold Min by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM).