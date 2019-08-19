Clearbridge Investments Stake In Sysco (SYY) Was Lifted; Stevens Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Position in Pegasystems (PEGA) by $1.04 Million as Shares Rose

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 258.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 16,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 22,477 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 6,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $70.71. About 40,909 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $235.2 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Pegasystems Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – ORGANIZATIONS THAT FAIL TO ADOPT AGILE BUSINESS STRATEGIES REPORT 25 PERCENT LOWER SATISFACTION WITH PERFORMANCE ACROSS KEY BUSINESS METRICS; 16/05/2018 – Organizations that Fail to Adopt Agile Business Strategies Report 25 Percent Lower Satisfaction with Performance Across Key Bus; 02/05/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces First AI Capabilities Unified in Client Lifecycle Management; 15/03/2018 – Pegasystems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pegasystems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEGA); 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Rev $235.2M; 14/03/2018 – Pegasystems Selected To Drive One of India’s Largest Statewide Digital Transformation Projects

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 45,052 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 2.77 million shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79M, up from 2.72 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $73.63. About 715,199 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa stated it has 0.13% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 17,883 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0.2% or 10.07M shares in its portfolio. Washington Tru invested in 13,843 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 456,152 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd invested in 0% or 15,486 shares. Brandywine Investment Mngmt Lc owns 0% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 266 shares. 17,358 were reported by Sumitomo Life. The Australia-based Westpac Banking Corp has invested 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). 103,229 were reported by Voloridge Investment Ltd Company. Sg Americas Lc has 0.34% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 555,729 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 5,144 shares. Salem Counselors Incorporated accumulated 65,439 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Old Point Tru And Fincl Ser N A has invested 2.65% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Us National Bank De stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dcp Midstream Lp (NYSE:DPM) by 70,600 shares to 3.04M shares, valued at $100.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 209,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57M shares, and cut its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS).

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 4,504 shares to 13,585 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 127,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,233 shares, and cut its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI).