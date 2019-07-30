Clearbridge Investments Stake in Servicenow (NOW) Cut by $2.42 Million as Stock Value Rose; Howe & Rusling Position in Fidelity Natl Information (FIS) Has Cut by $1.77 Million as Market Value Rose

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 9,819 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 374,505 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.31 million, down from 384,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $283.39. About 237,985 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information (FIS) by 38.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 15,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,716 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80 million, down from 40,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.92. About 825,275 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 11.99% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.56% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $32.40 million activity. 100,000 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares with value of $22.01M were sold by CODD RONALD E F. WADORS PATRICIA L sold 6,884 shares worth $1.53M. 7,750 shares were sold by Schneider David, worth $1.71 million. Another trade for 2,031 shares valued at $468,369 was sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra. Another trade for 22,000 shares valued at $5.06 million was sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 21,312 shares to 162,458 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Main Street Capital Corp (NYSE:MAIN) by 14,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 311,439 shares, and has risen its stake in Nlight Inc.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $42.67 million for 308.03 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.78 EPS, up 44.72% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.23 per share. FIS’s profit will be $576.43M for 19.09 P/E if the $1.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.54% EPS growth.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FIS shares while 182 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 289.10 million shares or 1.73% more from 284.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49 million and $577.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 7,442 shares to 20,701 shares, valued at $5.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 188,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 580,799 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

