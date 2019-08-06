Clearbridge Investments Stake in International Business Machs (IBM) Raised as Market Valuation Rose; Wealth Architects Boosted Apple (AAPL) Position by $355,320

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 53,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.42M, up from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $6.49 during the last trading session, reaching $140.76. About 6.94M shares traded or 93.50% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate Al with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 17/04/2018 – IBM Had $3 Billion Remaining in Current Share Repurchase Authorization at End of March; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Gross Margin 43.2%; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-IBM Germany to sell parts of services ops to Bechtle -Wirtschaftswoche; 10/04/2018 – iWave Appoints Gerry Lawless CTO & Chief Evangelist; 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Rang

Wealth Architects Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc bought 1,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 41,432 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, up from 39,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $873.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.23% or $10.68 during the last trading session, reaching $193.34. About 52.39M shares traded or 90.78% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through 2026; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard hit $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple ordered to pay half a billion dollars in damages to patent troll; 19/04/2018 – C Spire rolls out new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support on its 4G LTE network; 16/04/2018 – Before the release of the device, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities forecast in a note that a “blush gold”-colored iPhone X will face production problems; 04/04/2018 – Taboola Signs Deal With ZTE to Create Android Rival to Apple News; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports; 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Airbnb, Apple, Skyscrapers; 18/05/2018 – Apple pays Ireland first tranche of disputed taxes; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s agreement to buy Shazam is the subject of an “in-depth investigation” by the European Commission

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 9,522 shares to 311,615 shares, valued at $13.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 23,879 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 499,133 shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

