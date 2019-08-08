Clearbridge Investments Raised Its Landstar Sys (LSTR) Stake; First Eagle Investment Management Raised By $10.49 Million Its Newmont Mng (NEM) Holding

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased Newmont Mng Corp (NEM) stake by 2.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Eagle Investment Management Llc acquired 299,684 shares as Newmont Mng Corp (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The First Eagle Investment Management Llc holds 12.02 million shares with $429.98 million value, up from 11.72 million last quarter. Newmont Mng Corp now has $33.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $39.29. About 8.44M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – GOLDSTRIKE, NEWMONT FINALIZE YUKON PLANNED DRILL PROGRAM; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Names Rene Medori to Board; 20/04/2018 – DJ Newmont Mining Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEM); 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $965 AND $1,025 PER OUNCE IN 2018; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Alcoa Decline in Miners Malaise as Dollar Sinks Metals

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) stake by 3.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clearbridge Investments Llc acquired 4,470 shares as Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR)’s stock rose 5.10%. The Clearbridge Investments Llc holds 135,560 shares with $14.83M value, up from 131,090 last quarter. Landstar Sys Inc now has $4.40B valuation. The stock increased 2.03% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 278,949 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 2Q EPS $1.48 TO $1.54, EST. $1.43; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B; 27/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR BOOSTS 1Q REV., EPS GUIDANCE; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR); 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold LSTR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 39.24 million shares or 2.64% less from 40.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas holds 0% or 800 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.01% or 45,266 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.02% or 39,861 shares. Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Prudential Fincl owns 259,814 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Llc owns 8,873 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Limited Partnership owns 239,215 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Colony Gru Ltd Liability Corp has 23,277 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 6,497 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 0.05% stake. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd, Delaware-based fund reported 5,291 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt Grp holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 672,200 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 225,809 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.03% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Huntington Bank reported 986 shares.

More notable recent Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Landstar System’s (NASDAQ:LSTR) Share Price Deserve to Gain 68%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Landstar (LSTR) Q2 Earnings Miss on Soft Freight Demand – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: W.W. Grainger, Landstar System and GasLog – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB) stake by 160,160 shares to 1.36M valued at $11.99 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Total S A (NYSE:TOT) stake by 10,301 shares and now owns 211,186 shares. Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset Mngmt invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 188,699 are owned by American Intl Grp Inc. Gam Hldg Ag stated it has 304,735 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Com owns 341,000 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 24,553 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bank Of Mellon holds 10.18 million shares. Hudock Capital Group Lc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 273 shares. Rockshelter Limited Liability Company invested in 0.39% or 31,073 shares. British Columbia Inv accumulated 180,119 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Retail Bank Of Hawaii reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Evergreen Capital Mgmt Lc holds 79,046 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Llc has 116 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Parametric Assocs Ltd Co reported 0.06% stake.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) stake by 369,218 shares to 1.93M valued at $165.60M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Therapeuticsmd Inc (NYSEMKT:TXMD) stake by 429,552 shares and now owns 1.44M shares. Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Newmont Mining Corporation had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, June 25. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 10. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, July 3 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $41 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. The company was maintained on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies.