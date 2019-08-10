Clearbridge Investments Lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Position By $311.27 Million; Golden Gate Private Equity Upped Its Wesco International (WCC) Stake

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) stake by 86.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clearbridge Investments Llc sold 759,190 shares as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)’s stock declined 10.57%. The Clearbridge Investments Llc holds 118,775 shares with $48.77M value, down from 877,965 last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals now has $33.49B valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $304.89. About 461,545 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: Target Action Date for the FDA Decision Is October 28, 2018; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 02/05/2018 – STAT: BREAKING: A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem; 15/05/2018 – Harris Associates Adds Regeneron, Exits Infosys, Cuts GE: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi’s Dupixent (dupilumab) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/05/2018 – REG-Sanofi: Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 03/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review Dupixent® (dupilumab) as potential treatment for inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe asthma; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION DEMONSTRATES POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS IN PHASE 3 NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY TRIAL; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased Wesco International Inc. (WCC) stake by 30.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc acquired 12,900 shares as Wesco International Inc. (WCC)’s stock declined 10.92%. The Golden Gate Private Equity Inc holds 55,300 shares with $2.93M value, up from 42,400 last quarter. Wesco International Inc. now has $2.05B valuation. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $45.65. About 580,527 shares traded or 0.54% up from the average. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Management Corporation reported 8,603 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.07% or 22,544 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 17,412 shares. Arrow Financial Corporation reported 660 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tower Rech Cap Limited Co (Trc) invested in 1,918 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 80,926 shares. Gam Ag reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Fred Alger Mngmt owns 80,743 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Nuwave Mgmt Limited Co owns 1,262 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Farmers Financial Bank reported 29 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Valley Advisers invested in 340 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jgp Global Gestao De Recursos Ltda has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Regeneron (REGN) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Eylea Sales Solid – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: REGN, CAT, MMM – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is a Beat in the Cards for Regeneron (REGN) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Regeneron (REGN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Regeneron (REGN) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $54.04 million activity. Sanofi also sold $54.04M worth of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) rating on Thursday, March 7. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Hold” rating and $441 target. The stock of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. Piper Jaffray maintained Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) rating on Monday, February 25. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $475 target. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 22 by Guggenheim. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of REGN in report on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 21 report.

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) stake by 47,837 shares to 3.67M valued at $79.15 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) stake by 144,973 shares and now owns 1.13 million shares. Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR) was raised too.

More notable recent WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) And Wondering If The 41% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Suggests It’s 36% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “WESCO International Becomes the Latest Industrial Company to Disappoint Investors – Motley Fool” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) CEO John Engel on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,987 activity. $99,987 worth of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) shares were bought by Wolf Christine Ann.