Clearbridge Investments Lifted Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Stake by $492,953 as Market Value Rose; Rutabaga Capital Management Has Upped Rti Surgical Holdings (RTIX) Position by $1.93 Million as Shares Declined

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc. (RTIX) by 54.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 322,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.37% . The hedge fund held 911,417 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48 million, up from 589,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.18. About 103,752 shares traded. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) has declined 7.39% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.39% the S&P500. Some Historical RTIX News: 26/04/2018 – RTI Presents “Data Centricity: The Key to Automating the Processes of a Drilling Rig” Complimentary Webinar; 23/03/2018 – SEBI DISPOSES APPEAL AGAINST RTI QUERY RELATED TO RELIANCE IND; 07/05/2018 – RTI International named winner of CDC’s Healthy Behavior Data Challenge; 20/03/2018 – TechnipFMC Selects RTI’S Connectivity Technology for Semi-Autonomous Underwater ROVs; 28/03/2018 – Data Showcasing Strength of RTI’s SImmetry® System in Sacroiliac Joint Fusion Published in The Spine Journal; 31/05/2018 – RTI Presents “Moving Electric Utilities from Device to Data Centricity” Complimentary Webinar; 08/05/2018 – RTI Named SIIA Business Technology CODiE Award Finalist for Best IoT Solution; 03/05/2018 – RTI Surgical 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 17/04/2018 – PierianDx Forms Strategic Partnership with Leading Research and Technical Services Organization RTI International; 13/03/2018 – Bosch, RTI, Huawei and Dell EMC Confirmed as New IIC Leadership

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 9,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.25% . The institutional investor held 366,148 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.51 million, up from 356,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $60.78. About 167,919 shares traded or 10.96% up from the average. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 29.56% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.56% the S&P500.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 1.33M shares to 1,593 shares, valued at $28,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 19,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.47M shares, and cut its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold RTIX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 42.55 million shares or 1.43% less from 43.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Lc reported 50,700 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 89 shares. Kopp Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 4.32% stake. Ameriprise stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Eam Investors Lc reported 202,320 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) for 189,500 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt stated it has 131,446 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited reported 15,815 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) for 19,101 shares. Krensavage Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 6.45% in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX). Utd Automobile Association stated it has 10,112 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has 0% invested in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) for 85,509 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 4.81 million shares stake. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX).