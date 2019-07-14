Clearbridge Investments Lifted Holding in Heron Therapeutics (HRTX); As Starbucks (SBUX) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Amarillo National Bank Trimmed by $512,006 Its Stake

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 19.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank sold 6,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,197 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 35,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 4.84M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 02/05/2018 – Starbucks Reaches Agreement with Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – QTRLY GLOBAL COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 2%; 19/04/2018 – Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Want to Make Sure `This Situation Doesn’t Happen Again’; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement with SouthRock to Drive Next Wave of Profitable Growth in Brazil; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – JAB buys majority stake in UK’s Pret a Manger; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district; 13/03/2018 – The new cold brew is just one way for Starbucks to make Roastery locations even more enticing for coffee lovers; 19/04/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks say they feared for live; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks: Agreement Stems From the Events in Philadelphia on April 12; 07/05/2018 – Nestle pays $7.15bn in Starbucks marketing tie-up

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 153.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 1.32M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.18M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.29 million, up from 860,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 384,694 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 44.13% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.56% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 27/03/2018 – Recro Pharma: Data Shows IV Meloxicam Provides Rapid and Sustained Pain Relief Following Bunionectomy Surgery; 28/03/2018 – Heron Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – RECEIVED CRL FROM FDA OFFICE OF DRUG EVALUATION Il REGARDING NEW DRUG APPLICATION (NDA) FOR IV MELOXICAM; 10/04/2018 – FDA: Warning Letter – Blue Heron Bakery; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN SAYS WILL BE SUBMITTING AN INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR MELOXICAM; 10/05/2018 – Heron Therapeutics 1Q Loss $52.3M; 19/03/2018 – Heron’s pain drug nails PhIII, prepping the company for NDA later this year $HRTX @BrittanyMeiling; 15/03/2018 Heron Preston Drops Vladimir Putin T-shirt in Moscow; 22/05/2018 – Heron Awards Key Tailings Mining Contracts; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND RECENT CORPORATE PROGRESS

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17M for 30.74 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cambridge Trust has 0.45% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). New Jersey-based Bessemer has invested 0.73% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Com owns 45 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Investment Management has invested 0.42% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Brown Advisory holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 285,078 shares. Cambridge Advsr holds 168,928 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 10,050 shares. Kopp Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.23% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc invested in 1,463 shares. Jump Trading Limited Com holds 0.34% or 14,275 shares. Cls Invs Ltd owns 11,602 shares. Tarbox Family Office owns 3,299 shares. Essex Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Co reported 0.24% stake. Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ima Wealth Inc invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $42.25 million activity. BURROWS CLIFFORD also sold $10.26 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares. Another trade for 169,096 shares valued at $11.64M was sold by CULVER JOHN.

Amarillo National Bank, which manages about $253.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) by 5,537 shares to 31,657 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core U.S.Aggregate (AGG) by 55,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P 500/Barra Value (IVE).

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 128,740 shares to 6.78 million shares, valued at $685.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 216,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460,359 shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).