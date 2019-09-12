Clearbridge Investments Increases Position in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP); As Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Stock Price Rose, 12 West Capital Management LP Has Lowered by $44.87 Million Its Holding

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) by 7.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 171,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% . The institutional investor held 2.35 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.13M, up from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Lexington Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.06. About 2.20M shares traded or 24.86% up from the average. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has risen 14.37% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Lexington Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LXP); 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY ADJUSTED FFO $0.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST LXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 33.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 160,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The hedge fund held 322,075 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.46 million, down from 482,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $285.8. About 758,403 shares traded or 53.09% up from the average. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Uber Freight Partners with FLEETCOR to Bring Savings to Its Carriers and Their Drivers; 06/03/2018 Noventis And Comdata Partner To Expand Use Of Virtual Credit Cards In B2B Payments; 27/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS CEO RONALD F. CLARKE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN — SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $115.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 83,591 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $162.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 235,036 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,966 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold LXP shares while 61 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 199.04 million shares or 1.36% more from 196.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Amer Century has 0.01% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 1.18M shares. Hillcrest Asset Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 1.46 million shares. Envestnet Asset Inc owns 12,678 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Goodwin Daniel L has 0.05% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 10,650 shares. 57,932 were accumulated by Zebra Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Oppenheimer And Com has 24,523 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0.02% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 816,853 shares. Caxton Associates Lp owns 0.06% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 50,438 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt owns 19,510 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity has invested 0% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Alliancebernstein LP holds 467,128 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Daiwa Group Inc has 0% invested in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) for 58,646 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0.01% or 18,690 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP). Principal Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.47, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold FLT shares while 123 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 78.26 million shares or 0.51% less from 78.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cipher Cap LP reported 17,763 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co has 133,724 shares. Lederer And Investment Counsel Ca holds 5,600 shares or 1.44% of its portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na, a Florida-based fund reported 779 shares. Sun Life Financial owns 68 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bamco stated it has 237,904 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 737,572 shares. Chevy Chase Tru has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Gardner Lewis Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 8,110 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 16,622 shares. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 1,615 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bokf Na owns 0.01% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 1,856 shares. Azimuth Management Lc stated it has 38,156 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.02% or 5,060 shares.

12 West Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.10 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc by 116,210 shares to 1.47M shares, valued at $71.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

