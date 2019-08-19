Clearbridge Investments Increased Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding by $320.47 Million; Market Value Declined; Spf Beheer Bv Decreased Position in Colgate (CL) as Stock Price Rose

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 170.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 2.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 3.97 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $511.97 million, up from 1.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $126.14. About 222,387 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 24/04/2018 – Airbus CEO says post-Brexit production shift open for discussion; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY EQUIPMENT ORDERS AT UTC CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY INCREASED 10 PERCENT ORGANICALLY; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 View To Sales $63B-$64.5B; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ABOUT $9 BLN OF $15 BLN INVESTMENT IN U.S. OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IS EXPECTED TO GO TOWARDS R&D; 18/05/2018 – UTC Climate, Controls & Security Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Taylor Co; 20/04/2018 – TN Warn Notices: Goodrich Corporation d/b/a UTC Aerospace Systems – 2018/4/20

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 35,476 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 631,652 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.29M, down from 667,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $72.96. About 328,907 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.1% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Jump Trading Ltd Company holds 0.45% or 10,875 shares. St Germain D J Company has 12,020 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Ltd holds 459 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Com invested in 0.43% or 17,808 shares. Owl Creek Asset Mngmt Lp reported 166,612 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Management Lc invested in 0.03% or 212,451 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp reported 7,761 shares stake. Royal London Asset holds 0% or 329,311 shares. Foyston Gordon Payne holds 5.54% or 224,843 shares. Starr Interest has invested 1.54% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.27% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Thompson Rubinstein Invest Mgmt Incorporated Or holds 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 3,320 shares. Cap Advisers Ltd Co reported 306,848 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. 1,658 are held by Mengis Cap Mngmt Incorporated.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Raytheon reaffirms confidence in United Technologies tie-up – Boston Business Journal” published on July 25, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “With Volatility Set to Explode, 4 Jefferies Value Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weis Mkts Inc (NYSE:WMK) by 27,609 shares to 26,206 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 124,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,755 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 24,016 shares to 372,651 shares, valued at $77.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 60,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Casey’s General Stor (NASDAQ:CASY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett Incorporated reported 5,421 shares. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 2,500 shares. Raymond James Services reported 194,429 shares. Farmers Tru Co invested in 3,490 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 0% or 67,192 shares. The Illinois-based Prudential Public Ltd Company has invested 0.16% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Cobblestone Capital Llc Ny invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). First Bancshares Of Omaha reported 13,499 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc holds 0% or 3,000 shares. Amarillo Retail Bank accumulated 0.2% or 7,584 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia Tru, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,062 shares. Manchester Cap Management Llc holds 0.04% or 4,968 shares. Barbara Oil holds 0.81% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 20,000 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Ltd Liability Dc holds 315,084 shares. Kemnay Advisory Inc invested in 0.01% or 750 shares.