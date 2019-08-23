Clearbridge Investments Increased Its El Paso Elec Co (EE) Stake; UNIPOLSAI S P A ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (UNPLF) Shorts Decreased By 3.71%

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased El Paso Elec Co (EE) stake by 24.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clearbridge Investments Llc acquired 5,779 shares as El Paso Elec Co (EE)’s stock rose 10.21%. The Clearbridge Investments Llc holds 29,075 shares with $1.71 million value, up from 23,296 last quarter. El Paso Elec Co now has $2.71B valuation. It closed at $66.41 lastly. It is down 7.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical EE News: 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS RETURN TO SERVICE FOR LINE 2000 IS TENTATIVELY SET FOR GAS DAY JUNE 5; 17/04/2018 – US Customs: La Patrulla Fronteriza de los Estados Unidos en el Sector de El Paso arranca su 21va Campaña Anual de la Iniciativ; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO SAYS REITERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 WITH A RANGE OF $2.30 TO $2.65 PER BASIC SHARE; 12/04/2018 – Dept Insur (TX): DWC hosts Regional Workplace Safety Seminar on May 16 in El Paso; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY SAYS LINE 2000 TO BE SHUT-IN FOR REPAIRS; CIMARRON CONSTRAINT POINT WILL BE REDUCED TO ZERO DEKATHERMS PER DAY BEGINNING GAS DAY MAY 31; 25/04/2018 – Rep. Will Hurd: Hurd Applauds El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; 17/05/2018 – EL PASO ELECTRIC CO EE.N : WILLIAMS CAPITAL GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 19/04/2018 – DJ El Paso Electric Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EE); 27/03/2018 – US Customs: CBP Seizes 33 pounds of Methamphetamine at El Paso Port

Clearbridge Investments Llc decreased Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) stake by 26,837 shares to 357,180 valued at $62.50M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) stake by 23,253 shares and now owns 143,260 shares. Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EE shares while 54 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.19 million shares or 3.66% less from 38.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles & Company Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 432 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 635,859 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp reported 63,534 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Ltd Company holds 470,602 shares. Parkside Financial Bank holds 0% or 60 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based D E Shaw And Company has invested 0.01% in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). Mason Street Advisors Limited Co owns 0.02% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 13,084 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 23,984 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 4,683 shares. 237,933 were reported by Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc. Smithfield Trust Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 105 shares. Moreover, Raymond James & Assocs has 0% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 26,804 shares. Northern Trust Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 796,158 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in El Paso Electric Company (NYSE:EE) for 210 shares.

