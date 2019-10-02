Clearbridge Investments Holds Stake in Icf Intl (ICFI); Burney Co Maintains Position in Emerson Elec Co (EMR)

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Icf Intl Inc (ICFI) by 10.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 20,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.94% . The institutional investor held 208,798 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.20 million, up from 188,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Icf Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $82.14. About 77,487 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ICFI News: 02/05/2018 – ICF International Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.25-Adj EPS $3.45; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Rev $302.8M; 26/03/2018 – ICF International at Sidoti & Company Spring Conference Mar 29; 22/04/2018 – DJ ICF International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICFI); 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 26/04/2018 – ICF International Wins $51.7 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q EPS 65c; 28/03/2018 – ICF International Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ICF International 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma

Burney Co increased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 9.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 11,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 126,366 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.43 million, up from 115,001 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $65.25. About 7.67M shares traded or 148.79% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 01/05/2018 – EMERSON SEES 2018 EPS $3.10-$3.20, SAW $3.05-$3.15, EST. $3.13; 27/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON FEB. TRAILING 3-MONTH AVERAGE ORDERS UP 10%; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest’ Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 198,124 shares. Portland Advsr Limited Liability holds 5,303 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd has 53,440 shares. Penobscot Inv Mngmt reported 14,419 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 0.07% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv holds 76 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hallmark Management owns 45,330 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Grisanti Mngmt Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 3,300 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.15% or 859,519 shares in its portfolio. Whitnell & Co invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability owns 0.26% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 434,213 shares. First Republic Mngmt Inc has invested 0.11% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Guardian Life Insurance Of America holds 1,780 shares. Colony Group Ltd Liability Com accumulated 9,980 shares. 13,900 were accumulated by Icon Advisers.

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 38,053 shares to 180,779 shares, valued at $6.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 10,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,179 shares, and cut its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC).

More notable recent Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Emerson Electric expanding again in Twin Cities, bases $650M business unit here – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on September 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating on Emerson (EMR) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Looking At Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Emerson Electric’s (NYSE:EMR) Shareholders Feel About The 29% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 69 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 15.95 million shares or 2.79% less from 16.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 947,228 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life The has 0% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). First Trust Advsrs LP invested in 11,538 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 6,029 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Synovus Fin Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Wedge Management L Lp Nc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 6,436 shares. Grp invested in 11,540 shares or 0% of the stock. Paloma Mngmt stated it has 3,384 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Invests stated it has 0.03% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 4,553 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). 16,750 were accumulated by Johnson Counsel. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Renaissance Technology Lc invested 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI).

More notable recent ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ICF Completes Acquisition of DMS Disaster Consultants – PR Newswire” on August 08, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “ICF Next Named A Leader Among Loyalty Technology Platform Providers – PRNewswire” published on April 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Icf International Inc (ICFI) Chairman & CEO Sudhakar Kesavan Sold $1.2 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ICF: 1Q Earnings Snapshot – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “ICF Appoints Mark Lee to Lead Public Sector Group – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 06, 2019.