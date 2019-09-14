Clearbridge Investments Holds Position in United Parcel Service (UPS); Hoertkorn Richard Charles Stake In Boeing Co (BA) Was Has Lifted

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoertkorn Richard Charles bought 973 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,877 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69M, up from 22,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $379.76. About 3.37M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 24/04/2018 – Ryanair Holdings Exercises 25 Boeing-Max-200 Options; 09/05/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 30/03/2018 – SAUDI ARABIAN MILITARY INDUSTRIES, BOEING FORM JV PARTNERSHIP; 27/04/2018 – BOEING IS SAID NEAR DEAL TO BUY KLX: DOW JONES; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA BOEING B777 LEASE TERM 10 YEARS; 22/03/2018 – Norway plans to buy electric planes, mimicking green car success; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops more than 150 points, led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 08/05/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING Boeing says will consult with U.S. on ‘next steps’ after Iran announcement; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines to Buy Up to 60 Jetliners From Boeing and Airbus

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 11.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 9.97 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03B, up from 8.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $122.67. About 2.91M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Milliken, CO GO Rtgs To ‘AA-‘; New Debt Rated ‘AA-‘; 23/04/2018 – UPS Promotes Charlene Thomas To West Region President; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO:WORLDWIDE EXPORTS TO GROW MORE THAN 4.5% THIS YEAR; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 10/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups SRAM To ‘B+’ On Better Oper Performance, Debt Repymt; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 15/05/2018 – Marken Announces Expansion Of Cryogenic Services

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $115.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN) by 160,053 shares to 461,794 shares, valued at $28.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 263,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salem Invest Counselors invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Associated Banc holds 0.29% or 51,022 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Huntington Financial Bank holds 48,011 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt has 0.81% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Jnba Financial Advsr holds 0.01% or 413 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank has invested 0.11% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Jolley Asset Management Lc holds 43,167 shares. Keystone Financial Planning has 49,171 shares. Liberty Cap holds 0.22% or 4,655 shares. Thornburg Investment Mgmt Inc reported 348,927 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 19,301 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 656,096 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Ima Wealth accumulated 142 shares. Illinois-based Duff Phelps Invest Mngmt has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Fred Alger has invested 0.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.42% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 99,517 shares. The Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability owns 1,903 shares. Mathes Com, a New York-based fund reported 9,345 shares. Front Barnett Associates Limited Liability Company holds 5,180 shares. Saybrook Cap Nc, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,766 shares. 7,587 are owned by Paloma Prtn Mgmt Com. 2,845 are owned by Apriem Advsr. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has 0.19% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 28,539 shares. Cadence Bancorporation Na owns 2,951 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp has invested 0.39% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 85,730 shares. Pentwater Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 258,400 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement, a New York-based fund reported 803,292 shares.