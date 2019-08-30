Clearbridge Investments Holding in Washington Fed (WAFD) Boosted by $439,600; As Transcanada (TRP) Valuation Rose, Holder Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Has Lifted Stake

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Washington Fed Inc (WAFD) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 15,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The institutional investor held 603,744 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.44 million, up from 588,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Washington Fed Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $35.13. About 293,148 shares traded. Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) has risen 9.19% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAFD News: 23/04/2018 – Royal Financial, Inc. Completes Integration of Washington Federal Bank for Savings; 30/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Cash Dividend of 17 Cents Per Share; 26/03/2018 – WASHINGTON FEDERAL INC ANNOUNCES BOARD SUCCESSION PLAN UPDATE; 22/03/2018 – Washington Federal Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal 2Q Net $49.3M; 26/03/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Board Succession Plan Update; 11/04/2018 – Washington Federal Announces Quarterly Earnings Per Share Of $0.57; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Federal Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAFD); 26/03/2018 – Washington Federal Names Thomas Kelley Vice Chairman; 02/04/2018 – Washington Federal Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 39.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 1,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 3,970 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.41 million, up from 2,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 2.15 million shares traded or 66.56% up from the average. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REPORTS REV REQUIREMENT SETTLEMENT WITH NGTL SYSTEM; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS ULTIMATELY BELIEVES TRANSCANADA KEYSTONE XL PROJECT WILL GO AHEAD- CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA EXPECTS NO MATERIAL FINL IMPACT FROM PROPOSED TAX; 23/03/2018 – TransCanada: Agreement Fixes Operating, Maintenance and Admin Costs at $225M for 2018 and $230M for 2019; 16/05/2018 – Alberta Investment Adds Tal Education, Cuts TransCanada: 13F; 24/05/2018 – TRANSCANADA: NEB RECOMMENDS C$1.4B NORTH MONTNEY VARIANCE; 13/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA SEES A LOT OF DISRUPTION ACROSS ENERGY VALUE CHAIN; 14/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – CAMERON LNG EXPORT FACILITY IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND SCHEDULED TO GO INTO SERVICE AT END OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP EXECUTIVE SAYS EXPECTS KEYSTONE XL RETURNS TO BE CONSISTENT WITH RETURNS ON SIMILAR PROJECTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold WAFD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.77 million shares or 3.40% less from 69.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Finance holds 0% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) or 1,366 shares. Aperio Group Lc has 50,852 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 0% or 112,107 shares. Frontier Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.41% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Amer Century Companies invested 0% of its portfolio in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Parametrica Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.48% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Texas-based Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0.08% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Cutler Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Panagora Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.14% or 1.09M shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company reported 0.01% in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD). Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) for 12,430 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) for 12,821 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 3,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $113.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 34,004 shares to 123,673 shares, valued at $13.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 66,933 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,411 shares, and cut its stake in Shell Midstream Partners L P.

